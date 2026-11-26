MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, (Karnataka) Nov 26 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called for a second freedom struggle to protect the Constitution, democracy and the country's sovereignty, asserting that people must be prepared to make any sacrifice to safeguard these fundamental institutions.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the state government at Maharaja's College Grounds in Mysuru, he said the ideals of the Constitution remained largely unfulfilled even 77 years after its adoption, with social and economic inequalities continuing to pose a major challenge to building an egalitarian society.

"Only if the Constitution and democracy survive can all of us survive. Just as the country fought its first freedom struggle to achieve independence, there is a need for a second freedom struggle today to protect the Constitution," he said.

Recalling that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, Siddaramaiah said it was a matter of concern that its vision had not been fully realised even after so many decades.

He criticised the BJP, alleging that its ideological predecessors had opposed the Constitution when it was adopted, while the party was now claiming to be its protector.

He referred to criticism of the Constitution by Hindutva leaders, including V.D. Savarkar, and questioned the moral authority of those who had opposed its values to claim that they were now defending it.

He also recalled a statement by a BJP leader from Karnataka, who had served as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister, that the party had come to power to change the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah said B.R. Ambedkar had warned the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, that India would enter a life of contradictions after the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

While political equality would be established through the principle of one person, one vote and one vote, one value, social and economic inequalities would continue, Ambedkar had cautioned.

Siddaramaiah recalled Ambedkar's warning that unless these contradictions were addressed quickly, those suffering from inequality could destroy the political democratic structure painstakingly established by the Constituent Assembly.

He said Ambedkar's observation that even the best Constitution could fail if those implementing it lacked commitment remained relevant today. Political freedom alone could not bring meaningful transformation without social and economic equality.

Siddaramaiah said the administrations led by him during 2013-2018 and since 2023 had made sincere efforts to reduce inequalities through various Bhagya schemes and the five guarantee programmes.

These were not merely welfare measures but significant steps towards ensuring social justice and creating an equitable society, he said, adding that more such initiatives were necessary.

He maintained that the caste system could not be abolished without eliminating social and economic inequalities and ensuring equal opportunities for all sections.

Referring to the recent implementation of internal reservation, Siddaramaiah said it was another important step towards social justice. However, differences had emerged among communities over the issue, and efforts must be made to bring everyone together through dialogue and mutual confidence.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress could effectively shoulder the responsibility of upholding the ideals of the leaders who secured India's independence and framed its Constitution.

He urged people across communities to remain united and fight to protect constitutional rights, democracy and the vision of an egalitarian India, reiterating that they must be ready to make any sacrifice for the cause.