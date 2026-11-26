Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty is making headlines as reports of her wedding with Siddharth Dutta gain momentum. According to reports, the actress is set to begin a new chapter in her personal life, with a private registry marriage scheduled in Kolkata on November 26, 2026. The wedding celebrations are reportedly planned in Kalimpong in December, with close friends and family members expected to attend. Siddharth Dutta is reportedly a marine engineer associated with the international merchant shipping industry and has largely stayed away from the entertainment spotlight. While Mimi has maintained her silence on the wedding reports, her reported marriage has sparked considerable curiosity among fans.

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Mimi Chakraborty's past relationship with Raj Chakraborty

As news of her reported wedding surfaces, Mimi's past relationship with filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has also returned to the spotlight. The two were reportedly in a relationship for several years and worked together on projects, including the popular Bengali film Bojhena Shey Bojhena. Their relationship reportedly came to an end around the time Mimi travelled to Turkey for the shooting of Gangster. There were speculations about misunderstandings and her alleged closeness with a Turkish crew member, Melih Gulhan Kizilkaya. However, Mimi had spoken about how misunderstandings and third-party interference affected their relationship. She also acknowledged Raj's contribution during the early stages of her career, despite their differences.

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A new chapter for the Bengali actress

Following their separation, both Mimi and Raj moved on with their respective lives. Raj Chakraborty later married actress Subhashree Ganguly, and the couple now have two children. Mimi, meanwhile, continued to focus on her acting career and political journey while keeping much of her personal life private. Her reported relationship with Siddharth Dutta has largely remained away from public attention. With wedding preparations reportedly underway, the actress appears to be entering a new phase of life. However, Mimi has not publicly confirmed all the wedding details, leaving fans waiting for an official announcement.