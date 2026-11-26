SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETO Markets has unveiled its global brand strategy,“Race Beyond Limits,” to mark its 13th anniversary. Drawing on its involvement in international endurance racing, the company is applying the same emphasis on precision and reliability to order execution, risk management and client service.

Founded in Australia in 2013 as a forex provider, ETO Markets now serves more than 500,000 active clients across over 120 countries and regions. The company reports average monthly trading volume exceeding US$50 billion.

Expanding Access to Global Markets

ETO Markets offers more than 300 contracts for difference (CFDs) across forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and stocks. On November 17, it announced the launch of US stock CFDs, giving clients access to companies including Apple and NVIDIA through their existing accounts. With zero trading commissions, a minimum trade size of 0.1 lots and nearly 24 hours of weekday trading, clients can adjust positions when companies report earnings outside regular US market hours.

Investing in Trading Technology and Local Support

ETO Markets continues to invest in its server network and liquidity connections to reduce execution times and improve pricing stability. ETO CopyTrading now connects MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, allowing clients to set copy ratios and risk parameters across both platforms.

The group operates through licensed entities in Australia, Seychelles and Mauritius. It segregates client funds from operating funds, and clients can consult their account documents to identify their service provider and applicable protections.

Local partners receive trading tools, compliance training and operational support. Clients have access to multilingual support around the clock, alongside market analysis and educational materials covering trading mechanics and risk management.

About ETO Markets

Founded in Australia in 2013, ETO Markets is a global multi-asset broker serving traders and partners across more than 120 countries and regions, empowering access to global financial markets. The platform offers a diverse range of trading instruments, including forex, precious metals, energies, indices, and stock CFDs, powered by MetaTrader and ETO CopyTrading. Regulated by three authorities (ASIC, FSA, and FSC), ETO Markets upholds compliant, transparent operations, delivering a professional, efficient trading ecosystem built for long-term sustainability.

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