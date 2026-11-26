MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shared customer rewards platform gives brands access to $100K+ in rewards for $2 per action, helping them grow without cutting prices









DOVER, Del., Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bundle announces its entry into the United States, bringing its shared customer rewards platform to American consumer brands. The platform offers businesses an alternative to discount-led growth by enabling them to reward specific customer actions, drive engagement, and encourage repeat purchases without relying on continuous price reductions.

For brands facing rising customer acquisition costs and falling conversion rates, deeper discounts put further pressure on margins. Bundle helps brands convert more of the traffic they already attract by giving customers a bigger reason to buy, while keeping products at full price. Shared rewards also create more buying moments throughout the year, giving brands an incentive to put behind a product launch, a repeat purchase or a campaign to bring inactive customers back.

The platform is making the case for an alternative to the endless discount cycle: reward the customer action a business wants, rather than make a deeper price cut the default answer to every growth challenge.

One promotion ends, and the next sales target follows. Another percentage comes off the price. That cycle can leave merchants with a difficult choice: keep lowering the price to sustain attention, or remove the discount and ask customers to return without a new reason to act.

Discounts have a time and a place. Bundle's position is that they should be a deliberate commercial choice, not the only tool a merchant has. A brand trying to encourage a second order, a referral or a signup needs an incentive connected to that objective. That does not have to mean making its products cheaper.

Reward the action, not a lower price

The platform lets a participating brand choose a qualifying customer action and allocate a budget. The business then rewards the customer with an entry into a shared reward pool. A customer receives an entry for a qualifying purchase, repeat order, signup or referral, depending on the campaign.

The customer relationship stays with the participating brand. Customers exchange directly with those businesses, rather than cooperating through the platform. The platform is neither the retailer nor the reward, instead, it provides the shared customer rewards infrastructure behind the campaign.

Pooling budgets is central to the model. A merchant can offer customers access to $100K+ in shared rewards without having to fund the entire pool alone. That gives growing brands access to incentives usually reserved for much larger businesses, and customers a bigger reason to act.

“A growing brand shouldn't need a global brand's budget to offer rewards people get excited about. That's why we built Bundle. By bringing brands' reward budgets together, we give each business access to something much bigger than it could fund alone, and its customers a reason to buy without another 10% off,” said Bader Al Kalooti, co-founder and CEO of Bundle.

The incentive-cost difference is easy to see in an illustrative $50 order. A 20% discount costs the merchant $10, while Bundle's fee is $2 per qualifying action. The merchant keeps the product at full price and spends $8 less on the incentive.

A campaign budget, not free acquisition

Bundle charges $2 per action, with $0 upfront and no minimum spend.

Brands can communicate campaigns through their own existing channels, including customer emails and storefront messaging. Supported integrations with ecommerce and email platforms remain optional, rather than a requirement to participate. Merchants can build the offer around the customer touchpoints they already use.

Bundle handles campaign operations, customer support, compliance and payouts. Campaign availability, customer eligibility and reward terms depend on the market and the campaign. That division of work lets a merchant focus on choosing the action, setting the budget and introducing the offer to customers.

Published case studies show how brands have used the model for different commercial goals. Supplement brand Revit used rewards to encourage larger orders through its own store, growing orders by 34% and revenue by 35% against its baseline. Car-sharing platform Drive lah focused on bringing lapsed renters back, generating 28% more trips and 30% more revenue from that group against its September estimate without the promotion.

The company's argument is not that every discount should disappear. It is that the next growth conversation should start with the desired customer behaviour, not automatically with a larger percentage off. Shared customer rewards give merchants another offer to test without making a lower product price the centre of the campaign.

Merchants can book a Bundle demo to discuss qualifying actions, campaign budgets and the shared rewards model.

About Bundle

Bundle is a UAE startup building a shared customer rewards platform for consumer brands. Participating brands reward qualifying customer actions with entries into shared reward pools. The platform supports campaign operations, customer support, relevant compliance coordination and payouts.

CONTACT: Media contact Bundle...