The timing matters. In 2026 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved to cut the cost of developing biosimilars, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) brought physician-administered drugs into price negotiation for the first time, and third-quarter results exposed the patent cliff: Stelara sales fell 54% and Prolia sales fell 45%, while Tremfya grew 68% and Repatha 37%.

For decision-makers the questions are practical: which modalities and regions will carry growth, when to enter or defend against biosimilar competition, and how much manufacturing to keep in-house.

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Market Size and Growth

Table 1: Biologics market snapshot

Market Indicator Value Market size, 2025 (base year) USD 485.19 billion Market size, 2026 USD 522.06 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 1,009.33 billion CAGR, 2026-2035 7.6 % Absolute growth, 2026-2035 USD 487.27 billion (calculated) Leading region, 2025 North America, 55% share Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific, 9.40% CAGR (2026-2035) Leading segments Monoclonal antibodies (product, 45%); oncology (disease, 40%)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Biologics market snapshot, 2025-2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Demand is anchored in chronic disease. The World Health Organization estimates that noncommunicable diseases cause 41 million deaths a year, 74% of deaths worldwide, including 9.3 million from cancer. More than 55 blockbuster drugs are expected to lose exclusivity over the next decade, which supports both biosimilar entry and a new wave of originator reformulations.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Table 2: Leading and fastest-growing segments

Segment Group Leading (2025 share) Fastest-Growing Why It Matters Disease category Oncology (40%) Hematological disorders Targeted action with fewer side effects supports oncology; hematology covers inherited blood disorders, anemia and hemophilia. Source Microbial (50%) Mammalian expression systems Microbial systems make insulin and interferons at scale; mammalian systems carry most pipeline candidates. Manufacturing In-house (55%) Outsourcing (45% share today) Large originators value process control; smaller firms turn to CDMOs and CROs. Product Monoclonal antibodies (45%) Antisense and RNAi therapeutics (25%) mAbs offer specificity and long half-life; antisense and RNAi address genetic and neurodegenerative disorders.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: Biologics market segment shares, 2025, with modeled 2026 values

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Source and manufacturing. Microbial systems hold 50% (USD 261.0 billion, modeled) and mammalian systems 35% (USD 182.7 billion, modeled). In-house production holds 55%, but outsourcing, at 45%, is forecast to grow fastest.

Product. Monoclonal antibodies hold 45% (USD 234.9 billion, modeled). Antisense and RNAi therapeutics hold 25% (USD 130.5 billion, modeled) and are forecast to grow fastest. In 2024 the FDA approved 13 monoclonal antibodies among 16 biologics. Modeled values apply 2025 shares to the 2026 market size.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Table 3: Regional and country indicators

Region / Country Published Figure Signal North America 55% share (2025) Largest revenue base U.S. 7.10% CAGR (as published) Biosimilar spending forecast at USD 20-49 billion in 2027 Canada USD 36.27 billion (2026) Over $2.3 billion invested in 41 biomanufacturing projects, 2020-2025 Asia Pacific 9.40% CAGR (2026-2035) Fastest-growing region China USD 64.08 billion by 2035 About 870,000 litres of capacity; 209 facilities India USD 15.99 billion (2026) 941,000 litres of capacity; biosimilar-led Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Together with Asia Pacific, the remaining 45% share Individual shares not published

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

North America. The 55% share rests on a dense originator base, favourable reimbursement and hubs in Boston, San Francisco and San Diego. Amgen shows the depth of the U.S. base: USD 7.26 billion of its USD 9.88 billion in third-quarter product sales came from the United States. As of January 2026 the FDA had approved 86 biosimilars, 41% of them in the previous two years.

Asia Pacific. China has about 870,000 litres of active capacity and India 941,000 litres. India's pharmaceutical exports are expected to rise from USD 27 billion in 2023

Europe. Roche's European pharmaceuticals sales rose 2% at constant exchange rates in the first nine months of 2026, as Ocrevus, Phesgo and Evrysdi demand offset biosimilar competition for Actemra. Johnson & Johnson noted that Simponi biosimilars entered Europe in the second quarter of 2026.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Both are growing on biosimilar adoption

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Chronic disease burden: noncommunicable diseases cause 41 million deaths a year, sustaining demand for long-term targeted therapy.

Pipeline depth: monoclonal antibodies hold 45% of revenue, and 13 of the 16 biologics the FDA approved in 2024 were antibodies.

Regulatory reform: FDA guidance from 2025-2026 lowers biosimilar development cost and time.

Technology: AI-supported candidate prioritisation and protein engineering, including Flagship Pioneering's computationally designed Abiologics, launched July 2024. Capacity investment: new plants from Aurobindo and Genentech improve supply reliability.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Higher production cost and manufacturing complexity than small molecules.

Biosimilar price erosion: Prolia fell 45% and Pavblu's net price fell 18% in the third quarter.

Government price-setting, with Part B drugs entering Medicare negotiation for 2028.

Patent litigation and settlement timing, with Regeneron and Amgen still in litigation over Pavblu. Pricing reform and volume-based procurement in China, cited by AstraZeneca as a headwind.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Antisense and RNAi therapeutics: 25% share and the fastest-growing product segment.

Outsourced manufacturing: the fastest-growing model, at 45% share, for firms without in-house capacity.

Asia Pacific scale-up: a 9.40% CAGR, with large capacity in China and India.

Hematological disorders: the fastest-growing disease category, at 20% share. Patient-friendly formats: subcutaneous versions such as Keytruda Qlex and Opdivo Qvantig.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The report names Amgen, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Eli Lilly among the leaders, and estimates typical market influence at 58% for Tier 1, 29% for Tier 2 and 13% for Tier 3 companies.

Table 4: Selected company positions

Company Role / Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction Roche Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Perjeta, Actemra, Xolair 9M 2026 pharma sales CHF 36.2B, +7% CER; top five growth drivers CHF 16.8B Pipeline prioritised; USD 750M Hillsboro expansion Amgen Repatha, Prolia, Xgeva, Pavblu Q3 revenue USD 10.4B, +8%; Repatha USD 1.085B, +37% Biosimilars and new products offset denosumab erosion Johnson & Johnson Darzalex, Tremfya, Stelara Q3 sales USD 25.4B, +5.9%; Darzalex USD 4.24B 2026 guidance raised; Tremfya replacing Stelara Merck & Co. Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex Q3 sales USD 18.1B, +5%; Keytruda family USD 8.6B Subcutaneous conversion ahead of 2028 expiries Bristol Myers Squibb Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Reblozyl Q3 revenue USD 13.1B, +7%; Opdivo -6% to USD 2.37B Shifting Opdivo to subcutaneous Qvantig Sanofi Dupixent, Sarclisa, Kevzara Q3 sales EUR 14.4B, +14.3% CER; Dupixent EUR 5.7B Planning for post-Dupixent exclusivity loss AstraZeneca Imfinzi, Fasenra, Tezspire 9M revenue USD 46.9B, +7% CER; oncology +16% 47 approvals since Q4 2025; USD 2B Summit stake Biocon Biologics Aflibercept and other biosimilars Yesafili U.S. launch, August 3, 2026 Expanding ophthalmology biosimilars Regeneron Dupixent (with Sanofi), Eylea HD Q3 revenue USD 5.1B, +36%; Eylea HD U.S. +62% Shifting patients to Eylea HD as biosimilars enter

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 4: Leading biologics companies, Q3 2026 revenue growth

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Table 5: Buyer groups and purchase signals

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Large pharma and biotech originators Chief scientific officers, business development heads Exclusivity dates; pipeline reprioritisation Lifecycle management, licensing, reformulation Biosimilar developers Regulatory and biosimilar franchise heads FDA streamlined guidance; interchangeable launches Faster programmes, co-commercialisation Small and mid-size biopharma CEOs, CFOs, supply-chain heads Lack of infrastructure; outsourcing growth CDMO and CRO contracts, technology transfer CDMOs and CROs Capacity-planning and commercial heads New plants such as TheraNym (15 KL) Equipment, consumables and services Hospitals and health systems Pharmacy and therapeutics committees Biosimilar formulary switches; interchangeability Contracting and substitution programmes Payers and government programmes CMS and national health authorities 2028 Medicare negotiation; USD 20-49B biosimilar spend (2027) Value-based and net-price contracting

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. Consistent historical and forecast figures by source, product, disease category, manufacturing model and region support sizing of biologics opportunities, biosimilar-entry scenarios and capacity decisions.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. Positions originators, biosimilar developers and CDMOs on capability and execution, helping partnering, acquisition and supplier-selection teams shortlist counterparties as exclusivity dates approach.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. Lets teams filter by segment, region and company and track quarterly product trends, such as Prolia erosion or Keytruda Qlex uptake, against the forecast.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence. Benchmarks capacity, bioreactor scale and sourcing models, including in-house versus outsourced production, to support site, technology-transfer and quality decisions.

Customized Research. Delivers bespoke work, such as a launch-timing model for a named molecule or an entry assessment for India or Saudi Arabia.

Table 6: Solutions and how they help

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, regional and company data to 2035 Sizing, forecasting and scenario planning Towards Healthcare Quadrant Competitive positioning of key players Partner, acquirer and supplier shortlists Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Filterable market and company views Faster tracking and board briefings Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Capacity and sourcing benchmarks Site, outsourcing and quality decisions Customized Research Bespoke analysis on request Decisions for a named product or region

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Biologics evidence moves at several speeds. Monthly updates capture approvals, biosimilar launches and label changes such as the Yesafili launch. Quarterly updates track earnings, as the third-quarter results for Amgen, Roche and Sanofi did. Six-monthly reviews align with policy and guidance cycles, from FDA drafts to CMS negotiation milestones. Annual refreshes reset forecasts for exclusivity losses, capacity additions and regional shares.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: Amgen has seventeen products annualizing above USD 1 billion yet Prolia fell 45%; breadth, not any single franchise, protects growth.

Strategy and Business Development: Sanofi has named post-Dupixent earnings protection its priority; licensing and M&A must precede exclusivity dates.

R&D: Antisense and RNAi therapeutics (25% share, fastest growth) and subcutaneous formats are the clearest differentiation routes.

Procurement: Model 2028 Medicare net prices and interchangeable biosimilar substitution before renewing contracts.

Investors: Watch erosion against launch curves, with Sanofi growing 14.3% and Amgen 8% in the third quarter while Keytruda expiries begin in 2028. Manufacturers and Suppliers: Outsourcing is the fastest-growing model; new plants raise demand for cell culture systems and chromatography resins.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: Biologics market ecosystem map

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

Biologics decisions in 2026 turn on timing: exclusivity dates, pricing rules and capacity commitments. The full report provides segment, regional and company data through 2035, with analyst support for custom views.



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Towards Healthcare is a global healthcare research and consulting firm that publishes market intelligence across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare IT. Its reports combine expert interviews, secondary research and proprietary databases with analyst review.

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