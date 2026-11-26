MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new 12V 100Ah lithium battery features dual-mode self-heating, Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring and a standard Group 24 footprint, simplifying marine battery upgrades and power management during the winter months

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen has announced the launch of its new 12V 100Ah Dual-Mode Self-Heating Group 24 LiFePO4 Battery, designed for winter boat fishing, ice fishing and other cold-weather applications. The self-heating lithium battery addresses low-temperature charging limitations through its built-in dual-mode heating technology, while its standard Group 24 footprint and Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring simplify marine battery upgrades and everyday power management.

Low-temperature charging remains a challenge for marine LiFePO4 batteries during winter. Batteries equipped with low-temperature charging protection suspend charging when cell temperatures fall below a preset threshold. For batteries without such protection, charging outside the cells' permitted temperature range can damage the cells. To bring their batteries to a suitable charging temperature, some anglers even consider using heating blankets or other external heating methods. The Power Queen 12V 100Ah Dual-Mode Self-Heating Group 24 LiFePO4 Battery features both low-temperature charging protection and built-in heating, reducing the need for external heating equipment when operating conditions are met and making winter charging more convenient.







Dual-Mode Self-Heating for More Flexible Winter Charging

Power Queen's new battery offers two battery preheating modes: automatic heating when connected to a charger and manual preheating through the Power Queen app. Each mode operates under different activation conditions and uses a different power source.

Automatic Heating During Charging: When connected to a compatible charger, the system automatically monitors cell temperature. If the temperature falls below 41°F (5°C) and the charging current is at least 10A, the system uses power supplied by the charger to activate its internal heating components. Once the cell temperature reaches 50°F (10°C), heating stops and charging resumes in accordance with the battery management system (BMS) protection settings, reducing the need for additional warming measures.

Manual Preheating via the App: When the battery's state of charge (SOC) is above 20%, users can manually activate preheating through the Power Queen app. This mode uses the battery's stored energy to warm its cells without first connecting a charger. Anglers can initiate preheating ahead of charging based on their fishing schedules, reducing the time spent waiting for the battery to warm up naturally.







Beyond boat fishing, the new model also offers an option for anglers looking for a lithium battery for ice fishing, providing deep-cycle power for compatible 12V fish finders and sonar equipment. With a discharge operating temperature as low as -4°F (-20°C), the battery is also suitable for a range of cold-weather outdoor power applications.

Standard Group 24 Footprint for Easier Marine Battery Upgrades

For boat owners upgrading from lead-acid to lithium, battery size and compatibility with existing mounting arrangements are important considerations when selecting deep-cycle marine batteries for trolling motors.

Power Queen's new battery features a standard Group 24 footprint, measuring 10.24 × 6.61 × 8.27 inches and weighing approximately 22.7 pounds (10.3 kg). With a rated capacity of 100Ah, it provides 1,280Wh of energy storage.

For boats already equipped with Group 24 batteries, the new model offers a direct replacement using existing mounting locations and hardware, provided the electrical system is compatible. This reduces the need for additional installation modifications.

The battery also features a 100A intelligent BMS and an IP65-rated enclosure, providing battery protection and resistance to dust and water jets for use in marine environments.







Bluetooth Monitoring for Better-Informed Fishing Trips

Knowing the battery's remaining charge and operating status before a winter fishing trip helps anglers plan charging and equipment use.

With built-in Bluetooth 5.0, users can monitor the battery's state of charge (SOC), voltage, current and heating status in real time through the Power Queen app, without installing a separate battery monitoring device.

Anglers can check battery status before heading out and monitor remaining capacity while fishing, directly from their smartphones within Bluetooth range. This makes everyday marine power management more accessible and convenient.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a trusted LiFePO4 battery brand with more than a decade of industry experience. Its products are designed for home backup, RVs, marine applications, and off-grid living, serving more than 1 million users across over 150 countries and regions with reliable energy solutions that support the people and moments that matter most.

Centered on its primary slogan,“Power What Matters”, and guided by its brand mission,“Always Ready”, Power Queen is committed to“Delivering More Than Power. Delivering Peace of Mind.” Through safe, stable, and dependable lithium battery solutions, the brand helps users stay prepared at home and on every journey.

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Company: PowerQueen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: Power Queen® Official Store | Top-Rated LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries – Power Queen US

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Contact Person: Nina Huang

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