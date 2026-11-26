BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Area CV, an executive positioning, personal branding, and career coaching firm serving professionals across North America, Latin America, and other international markets, announced three wins at Career Directors International's 2026 Toast of the Resume Industry (TORI) Awards.

The award-winning work, developed by founder and CEO Renzo Maurtua-Neumann, earned second place in Best High Tech Resume and third place in both Best Classic Executive Resume and Best Healthcare/Medical Resume. He also received nominations in nine of the competition's ten categories, his strongest nomination record to date.

These results bring Maurtua-Neumann's cumulative recognition to 12 industry awards: 11 TORI awards earned between 2023 and 2026, plus an individual award in the 2025 Elite Circle Résumé Contest, organized by the Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches. His TORI record now includes 24 nominations across four consecutive years.

Turning Executive Experience Into a Clear Market Position

For Area CV, these achievements support a broader proposition: helping accomplished professionals define the value they want to be known for and communicate it consistently to the audiences that matter to their careers.

“Executives often have years of significant achievements, but translating those achievements into a clear market position requires perspective and deliberate choices,” said Maurtua-Neumann.“We help clients identify the business problems they are equipped to solve, articulate what distinguishes their leadership, and build a professional brand around that value.”

The firm's approach connects career coaching with practical execution. Its process examines professional goals, leadership strengths, measurable accomplishments, target audiences, and market opportunities. That strategy informs the client's résumé, LinkedIn presence, executive biography, networking messages, and interview communication.

Area CV develops the documents and messaging directly, giving clients tangible materials through which to put their positioning into practice. The objective is a coherent professional identity that supports career decisions, strengthens visibility, and helps decision-makers understand the relevance of each client's experience.

Three Pathways to Stronger Positioning

Area CV organizes its broader offer around three programs addressing different stages of professional development:

Executive Brand360 brings together leadership narrative, career documents, LinkedIn positioning, and professional communication within an integrated executive branding program. It serves executives, founders, consultants, and board candidates seeking consistency across their professional presence.

Career Repositioning combines structured coaching, self-discovery, personal branding, and career strategy for professionals evaluating a new role, industry, function, or career direction. The program connects greater clarity about the next move with the materials and communication needed to pursue it.

LinkedIn Positioning combines profile strategy, content, and visibility support for professionals seeking to communicate their expertise, develop relevant relationships, and maintain a more intentional presence within their industries.

Together, these programs connect the definition of a professional direction with the development of a credible brand and its communication to the market.

A Business Perspective on Career Development

Maurtua-Neumann brings previous experience as a CFO and human resources executive to the firm's methodology. His background connects financial performance, organizational priorities, and talent decisions with the way executives present their contributions.

Throughout his career, he has developed more than 3,000 résumés and LinkedIn profiles, working with clients from more than 70 countries. Based in Colombia, Area CV serves professionals across North America, Latin America, and other international markets in English and Spanish.

“My experience in finance and human resources shapes how I interpret a client's career,” Maurtua-Neumann added.“I look at the decisions they influenced, the results they delivered, and the leadership they demonstrated. Those are the foundations of a credible executive brand.”

The TORI Awards recognize excellence in résumé writing through a blind review by international industry experts. Winning entries combine compelling writing, personal marketing, alignment with target roles, and visual presentation-bringing together the storytelling and strategic positioning needed to communicate a professional's distinctive value. The 2026 results are available at careerdirectors.com/award-winning-resumes.

About Area CV

Area CV is an executive positioning, personal branding, and career coaching firm. Serving clients in English and Spanish, the firm combines career strategy, executive storytelling, résumé development, and LinkedIn positioning to help executives communicate their value with authority.

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