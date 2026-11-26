MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the Europe Cloud Computing Market is projected to rise from USD 325.92 billion in 2025 to USD 550.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.0%. Growth is driven by the need for scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure. Enterprises are adopting cloud platforms to upgrade legacy systems and support hybrid work models. Cloud adoption also helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce dependence on on-premises hardware. These benefits are increasing usage across banking, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 325.92 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 550.42 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 11.0% (2025–2030)

Fastest Growing Region: Netherlands

Years considered: 2020–2030 Key players: Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Scaleway (France), OVHcloud (France), UpCloud (Finland), Exoscale (Switzerland), gridscale (Germany), Elastx (Sweden), IONOS (Germany), Aruba Cloud (Italy), Cyso Cloud (Netherlands), and Open Telekom Cloud (Germany).

Why This Market Matters

Cloud computing is becoming a critical foundation for digital transformation across Europe as organizations modernize legacy IT infrastructure and shift toward scalable, cloud-based platforms. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud-native applications is accelerating demand for flexible, secure, and cost-efficient computing resources. Increasing focus on GDPR compliance, data sovereignty, and hybrid cloud deployments is further driving investments in advanced cloud infrastructure. These solutions enable enterprises to enhance operational agility, optimize IT spending, strengthen data security, and accelerate innovation across industries.

Market Overview

The Europe Cloud Computing market encompasses Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), offering scalable computing, storage, networking, application development, and data management solutions across industries. Market growth is driven by accelerating digital transformation, rising adoption of artificial intelligence, and increasing demand for flexible, secure, and cost-efficient IT infrastructure. Growing investments in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, sovereign cloud solutions, and advanced data center infrastructure are further supporting market expansion. Additionally, stringent data protection regulations, including GDPR, are driving demand for secure, compliant, and region-specific cloud services across Europe.

Analyst Perspective

The Europe Cloud Computing market is gaining strategic importance as enterprises accelerate digital transformation and modernize legacy IT infrastructure. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud-native applications, coupled with increasing demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT resources, is driving investments in advanced cloud platforms. Rising data sovereignty requirements, GDPR compliance, and the need for secure data management are further strengthening demand for hybrid and sovereign cloud solutions. As organizations prioritize operational agility, infrastructure flexibility, and AI-driven innovation, cloud computing is becoming a critical foundation for enterprise modernization and digital competitiveness across Europe.

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Segment Analysis

SaaS to maintain the largest market share

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the Europe Cloud Computing market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of subscription-based software solutions across enterprises and SMEs. Organizations are increasingly leveraging cloud-based applications, including customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource management (ERM), and human capital management (HCM), to streamline business operations and reduce IT infrastructure costs. The growing demand for scalable applications, remote collaboration, and AI-enabled enterprise software is further supporting SaaS adoption across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Hybrid cloud to register the highest CAGR

The hybrid cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for flexible cloud infrastructure that combines the scalability of public cloud with the security and control of private cloud environments. European enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud strategies to manage sensitive data, address GDPR compliance requirements, and optimize workload distribution. Furthermore, rising investments in AI applications, digital transformation, and multi-cloud infrastructure are accelerating hybrid cloud adoption across regulated industries and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The UK is estimated to account for the largest share of the Europe Cloud Computing market in 2025, with a market size of USD 52.05 billion. Its leadership is supported by the strong presence of technology companies, advanced digital infrastructure, and increasing cloud adoption across BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT sectors. Growing investments in AI-enabled cloud platforms, enterprise modernization, and data center infrastructure are further driving market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for secure and sovereign cloud solutions, supported by stringent data protection requirements and digital transformation initiatives, is strengthening the UK's position in the European cloud computing landscape.

Key Industry Trends



Growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures

Increasing integration of artificial intelligence into cloud platforms

Rising demand for sovereign cloud and data localization solutions

Accelerating enterprise digital transformation and cloud migration

Expansion of cloud-based data analytics and application development Growing focus on cloud security, regulatory compliance, and sustainability

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in the Europe Cloud Computing Market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Scaleway (France), OVHcloud (France), UpCloud (Finland), Exoscale (Switzerland), gridscale (Germany), Elastx (Sweden), IONOS (Germany), Aruba Cloud (Italy), Cyso Cloud (Netherlands), and Open Telekom Cloud (Germany).

As European enterprises accelerate cloud migration and AI integration, the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant cloud infrastructure is expected to remain a critical competitive differentiator. Providers offering hybrid cloud capabilities, sovereign cloud solutions, and AI-enabled services are likely to strengthen their market positions as organizations prioritize digital resilience, operational efficiency, and data sovereignty.

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