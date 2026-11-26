The global neurology clinical trials market was valued at US$5.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increased investment in neuroscience research and continued advances in precision medicine, digital health, neuroimaging and clinical trial design.

Neurology clinical trials are central to the development of therapies for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, stroke, Huntington's disease, traumatic brain injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The growing global burden of these conditions has intensified demand for disease-modifying treatments, improved symptom management and more effective central nervous system therapies.

Key Neurology Clinical Trials Market Trends

Precision medicine, gene therapy and biologics are reshaping neurological drug development. Biomarker-based patient stratification is helping sponsors identify more appropriate study populations, while targeted drug delivery systems and nanotechnology are addressing long-standing challenges associated with delivering therapies to the central nervous system.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also improving trial planning and execution. These technologies support patient recruitment, treatment-response prediction, endpoint optimization and clinical data analysis. At the same time, digital biomarkers and wearable devices enable continuous monitoring of neurological function, providing objective data that may strengthen assessments of disease progression and therapeutic response.

Decentralized and virtual clinical trials are expanding access by reducing reliance on frequent site visits and enabling participation across wider geographic areas. Advanced neuroimaging technologies, including functional magnetic resonance imaging, diffusion tensor imaging and positron emission tomography, are further improving the measurement of neurological changes. Blockchain-enabled data management, patient-specific organoid models and advanced in-vitro disease models are also contributing to greater efficiency, transparency and scalability across the research process.

Market Challenges and Growth Drivers

Despite continued innovation, neurology clinical trials face high failure rates, complex endpoint selection and difficulties in objectively measuring cognitive and functional outcomes. Recruitment and retention remain significant barriers because studies may involve extended timelines, repeated assessments, imaging procedures or lumbar punctures. Disease heterogeneity also complicates patient selection and may require sophisticated biomarker-based approaches.

Stringent regulatory requirements and ethical considerations add further complexity, particularly in studies involving cognitive decline and informed consent. Addressing these issues will require adaptive trial methodologies, stronger recruitment programs, patient-centered protocols and closer collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, regulators and contract research organizations.

Market expansion is being driven by government funding, growing private-sector investment and regulatory incentives for novel central nervous system therapies. Partnerships across the clinical research ecosystem are accelerating innovation, while decentralized trial platforms are enabling more diverse patient participation. Continued advances in artificial intelligence, neuroimaging and digital health are expected to improve trial success rates and create new opportunities for neurological drug development.

Report Scope and Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the global neurology clinical trials market by value and covers the following categories:



Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV.

Study Design: Interventional, observational and expanded-access studies.

Indication: Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, muscle regeneration and other neurological indications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Phase I clinical trials represent a notable growth opportunity and are projected to reach US$3.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6%. The Phase II segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States neurology clinical trials market was valued at approximately US$1.5 billion in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 8.6% and reach US$1.7 billion by 2032. The report also examines developments across Japan, Canada, Germany and other major markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific, alongside emerging opportunities in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The market report evaluates the competitive presence, strategic activities and geographic reach of leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. Companies featured include:



AbbVie Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis International AG

PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Syneos Health Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, clinical research developments and market-relevant industry conversations. These findings are validated against conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other credible sources.

Expert perspectives from industry, enterprise and academia provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The analysis connects emerging signals with strategic market direction, identifying the technologies, clinical approaches and competitive developments most likely to influence the neurology clinical trials market through 2032.

Company intelligence extends beyond broad market analysis to examine organizations shaping the competitive environment. Where relevant, market share is assessed at regional and segment levels, reflecting the substantial differences in competitive structure across geographic markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed analysis of major clinical trial phases, study designs and neurological indications.

Regional insights covering established and emerging clinical research markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, barriers, technology trends and regulatory considerations.

Competitive intelligence covering leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research companies.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry and business development decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global neurology clinical trials market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth potential, how technology is transforming trial execution and which organizations are positioned to influence the future of neurological drug development.

Key Attributes

