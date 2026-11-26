MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with open, disaggregated networks, multi-vendor sourcing, energy-efficient silicon, and lifecycle services that reduce total ownership costs.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "White Box Network Hardware Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white box network hardware market is expected to reach an estimated $12 billion by 2035, up from $6 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 12.1% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), along with rising demand for cost-effective, flexible network infrastructure.

The market outlook remains promising, supported by opportunities in cloud data centers and other networking applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, fixed managed hardware is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period as cloud and hyperscale data center deployments increase demand for reliable infrastructure and simplified network management.

Within the application category, cloud data centers will remain the largest segment due to the rapid expansion of cloud computing and hyperscale infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by expanding data center investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Emerging Trends in the White Box Network Hardware Market

From 2025 to 2027, purchasing priorities are shifting from basic cost savings toward programmable, interoperable, and AI-ready infrastructure. Cloud providers, telecom operators, and large enterprises are increasingly seeking open platforms that reduce vendor dependence while supporting higher bandwidth, energy efficiency, and supply-chain resilience.



Open networking: Adoption of merchant silicon and interoperable platforms is expanding as 800G Ethernet moves into production environments, reducing switching costs and supporting multi-vendor procurement.

AI-ready bandwidth: Investment in 800G infrastructure and the development of 1.6T platforms are increasing demand for high-performance switches, optics, and network fabrics for AI clusters.

Disaggregated software: Broader deployment of open network operating systems, including SONiC, is encouraging independent hardware and software selection while creating demand for integration, security, and support services.

Power and thermal efficiency: As AI rack densities increase, power per bit, cooling requirements, and overall energy efficiency are becoming critical purchasing criteria for 400G and 800G systems. Supplier qualification: Buyers are expanding regional sourcing and qualification programs to reduce supply risk. Vendors offering flexible manufacturing, regional assembly, and long-term support are positioned to benefit.

Competitive differentiation is moving beyond commodity hardware toward validated systems that combine high-speed networking, open software, manufacturing reliability, and lifecycle support.

Recent Developments in the White Box Network Hardware Market

Market activity accelerated during 2025 as hyperscalers and AI infrastructure operators increased investment in higher-bandwidth silicon, direct procurement, disaggregated platforms, and open networking software.



In March 2025, NVIDIA introduced Spectrum-X Ethernet networking with 800Gb/s platforms through partners including Dell and Lenovo, establishing a higher performance benchmark for AI networking systems.

In February 2025, Wiwynn reported approximately US$9.3 billion in 2024 revenue, highlighting strong hyperscale demand and the growing role of ODMs in cloud infrastructure design and production.

In April 2025, Broadcom launched the 102.4Tb/s Tomahawk 6 switch chip, enabling operators to combine independent silicon, hardware, and software components in high-capacity networks.

In July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed its US$14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, strengthening its networking and AI infrastructure portfolio and increasing competitive pressure on smaller suppliers. During 2025, the Open Compute Project advanced interoperable rack infrastructure and modular design specifications, helping streamline qualification and support multi-vendor procurement.

The market is moving toward engineered, high-speed systems in which interoperability, implementation capabilities, software integration, and dependable manufacturing are increasingly important.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the White Box Network Hardware Market

Growth opportunities are expanding as operators address AI infrastructure, edge computing, private 5G, cloud sovereignty, and energy constraints. Vendors that combine merchant silicon with validated designs and lifecycle services are well positioned to capture demand.



AI data center fabrics: Expanding deployment of 800GbE in AI clusters is creating opportunities for high-radix switches, advanced optics, and rack-scale networking systems.

Edge and private 5G systems: Compact and ruggedized switches can support localized processing across manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and telecom environments. Ericsson reported more than 1,000 private 5G enterprise sites in February 2025.

Sovereign cloud infrastructure: Government and regulated-sector demand for regional qualification, local supply-chain control, and trusted cloud infrastructure is creating new opportunities. In April 2025, the EU allocated €1.8 billion toward cloud and AI capabilities.

Energy-efficient networking: High-capacity merchant silicon, including Broadcom's 102.4Tbps Tomahawk 6, can help operators increase traffic capacity while managing rack-level power and cooling constraints. Lifecycle and integration services: Design validation, network operating system integration, monitoring, security, and field replacement services can generate recurring revenue and reduce adoption barriers for business-critical networks.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market expansion is supported by cloud growth, AI infrastructure investment, open networking, improved merchant silicon, and pressure to reduce total cost of ownership. Adoption may be constrained by technical complexity, cybersecurity exposure, supply-chain concentration, and regulatory uncertainty.

Key Market Drivers



Cloud and hyperscale expansion: Continued data center construction is increasing demand for flexible, programmable switching infrastructure. Global data center capacity exceeded 100 gigawatts at the beginning of 2025.

Cost savings: Independent hardware and software selection can lower equipment, licensing, and lifecycle costs. In March 2025, open networking solutions indicated potential savings of 20-40% compared with integrated systems.

Technology improvements: Advances in merchant silicon, automation, SDN, and 400G and 800G switching are improving performance and expanding adoption across data center and telecom applications.

Open networking and interoperability: Standardized interfaces and open network operating systems provide greater vendor choice and reduce dependence on proprietary platforms. Energy efficiency: Rising electricity consumption is increasing demand for systems that deliver more traffic capacity per watt while extending operational life and reducing costs.

Key Market Challenges



Integration and technical complexity: Hardware qualification, automation, lifecycle management, and network operating system integration require specialized skills and may slow adoption outside advanced cloud and telecom environments.

Cybersecurity and reliability: Disaggregated architectures increase the number of hardware, software, firmware, and component interfaces that must be secured and validated. Supply-chain and regulatory uncertainty: Dependence on specialized chips, contract manufacturers, and geographically concentrated suppliers can increase costs, extend project timelines, and complicate global standardization. Semiconductor export controls, tariffs, and data sovereignty requirements remain important procurement considerations.

Cloud computing and AI infrastructure will continue to support market expansion, but adoption rates will vary by region and customer readiness. Vendors that deliver secure, compliant, high-performance systems with strong integration support will be best positioned to compete.

List of White Box Network Hardware Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, manufacturing capacity, R&D investment, infrastructure development, technology integration, and cost efficiency. Leading companies are expanding their capabilities to address growing demand and strengthen their customer bases.



Accton

Delta

Celestica

Foxconn

Quanta Alpha Networks

Country Wise Outlook for the White Box Network Hardware Market

From 2025 to 2027, open networking standards, AI cluster deployments, telecom modernization, semiconductor investment, and sovereign computing initiatives are expected to influence procurement across major markets.



United States: Domestic semiconductor investment and open hardware development are strengthening networking supply chains. In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce authorized $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding for GlobalFoundries, while the Open Compute Project continued advancing interoperable hardware specifications.

China: Domestic networking platforms and component substitution are expanding amid technology restrictions. In April 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reported more than 4.5 million deployed 5G base stations, supporting demand for high-speed networking equipment.

Germany: Semiconductor and open infrastructure programs are improving supply-chain resilience. The European Commission endorsed Germany's €5 billion state aid program supporting the European Chips Act in June 2025.

India: Digital infrastructure and semiconductor incentives are supporting local electronics manufacturing. In February 2025, the government approved a?3,706 crore grant for Kaynes Semicon to establish a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Gujarat. Japan: Telecom operators and vendors are advancing open, disaggregated networks. In February 2025, NTT DOCOMO and NEC announced virtualized RAN trials using O-RAN equipment, encouraging broader procurement of interoperable 5G and future 6G hardware.

Features of the Global White Box Network Hardware Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Market trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across product types, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis of M&A, product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed



What are the most promising growth opportunities by type, application, and region?

Which areas of the market are expected to grow the fastest, and why?

Which region is projected to experience the highest growth?

What factors are shaping market dynamics, risks, and adoption?

What competitive threats face existing and emerging suppliers?

Which technology and procurement trends are influencing the market?

How are customer requirements changing?

What recent developments are affecting competition?

Which companies are leading the market, and what growth strategies are they pursuing?

How significant is the threat from competing products or technology substitution? What M&A activity has occurred during the past eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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