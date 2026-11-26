MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free guide helps Montreal homeowners and condo owners prevent winter water damage and avoid the coverage mistakes that put claims at risk

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubit Insurance, a Montreal insurance broker based in Saint-Laurent, today launched its Winter Freeze-Up Guide, a free, printable checklist that helps homeowners and condo owners protect their properties as temperatures drop. The two-page guide walks owners through what to check outside and inside the home, what to do before travelling, what condo owners should ask their syndicate, and the steps to take if water damage happens.

The most common winter claims

According to Qubit Insurance, the winter water damage claims it sees most often come from two sources: pipes that burst because a heating system failed or was compromised, and water that seeps in through the roof as snow and ice build up and melt.

"A burst pipe can turn into thousands of dollars in damage within hours, especially if nobody is home to notice it," said Amandeep Singh Brar, Personal Lines Damage Insurance Broker at Qubit Insurance. "Most of these losses can be prevented with a few checks before the deep freeze, and knowing what your policy expects of you makes a big difference when you do need to file a claim."

Coverage mistakes that put claims at risk

The guide highlights three situations that often lead to problems when a winter water damage claim is filed:



Leaving a home unattended for 30 days or more – Many policies include conditions for homes left empty for extended periods, which matters for snowbirds and anyone travelling over the winter.

Improper heat settings – Turning the heat down too low, or off, while away can leave pipes exposed to freezing. Not acting to limit the damage – Homeowners are expected to take reasonable steps to stop or reduce a loss, such as calling a plumber or contractor right away. Waiting can affect how a claim is handled.



"Policyholders are often surprised that what they do in the first few hours after discovering water damage matters," said Brar. "Shut off the water, call a professional, and call your broker."

What condo owners should check

Water damage in a condo can spread between units, so the guide encourages condo owners to understand how their own policy works alongside the syndicate's policy:



The syndicate's deductible – Find out what the deductible is and whether the syndicate can ask co-owners to contribute to it.

Water damage limits – Ask what happens if a loss exceeds the syndicate policy's water damage limit, and whether the remaining cost could be divided among co-owners. Who covers what – In general, the syndicate's policy covers the building, while improvements and betterments made inside a unit are covered by the condo owner's own policy.



"Condo owners should read their syndicate's declaration and insurance summary, then make sure their own policy fills the gaps," said Brar.

Three steps to take before the deep freeze

The guide recommends that Montreal homeowners complete these checks before temperatures drop:

– Shut off and drain outdoor taps, such as those used for the driveway or for watering plants in the backyard.– These areas are often the first place pipes freeze.– Repair any faulty or damaged windows and doors that let cold air in near plumbing.

Get the guide

Download Qubit Insurance's free Winter Freeze-Up Guide (PDF).

Homeowners and condo owners with questions about their coverage can call 450-234-2120, email... or get a free quote online.

About Qubit Insurance

Qubit Insurance is an insurance brokerage based in Saint-Laurent, Montreal, serving homeowners, condo owners and tenants across the Montreal area. Its licensed damage insurance brokers help clients compare coverage and find the right policy for their home. It works with 24 insurance companies, including Intact, Aviva, Economical and Promutuel. The team serves clients in English, French, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu from two offices, at 438 Rue Isabey, Suite 210, Saint-Laurent, and 1155 Rue Metcalfe, Suite 1500, Montreal.

Broker contact

Amandeep Singh Brar

Personal Lines Damage Insurance Broker, Qubit Insurance

... | 450-234-2120