MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ramen chain ROI through small-footprint stores, franchising, centralized kitchens, automation, digital ordering, premium menus and diversified sales channels.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ramen Chain Store Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ramen chain store market is expected to reach an estimated $55.1 billion by 2035, up from $41.8 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2027 to 2035. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for fast casual dining, the rising popularity of Japanese food culture, and consumer preference for affordable meal options.

The market outlook remains positive, with opportunities across dine-in and takeaway channels.

Key Highlights by Segment



Small & medium chain stores are expected to record higher growth due to lower investment requirements and faster outlet expansion.

Takeaway is projected to grow faster as food delivery platforms expand and consumers seek greater convenience. APAC is expected to achieve the highest regional growth, supported by strong ramen consumption in Japan and broad demand for noodle-based meals.

Emerging Trends in the Ramen Chain Store Market

Ramen chains are moving beyond rapid expansion toward more disciplined, profitable growth. Operators are combining franchising and company ownership, adopting smaller store formats, and introducing premium products to improve unit economics. Long-term performance will depend on managing labor constraints, securing suitable locations, strengthening supply chains, and maintaining local relevance.



Premiumization: Limited-time offerings, premium ingredients, and ramen priced above 1,500 yen in Japan are helping chains increase average transaction values and margins.

Operational Efficiency: Kitchen automation, order kiosks, and standardized preparation could reduce workforce requirements by 10 to 20 percent while improving consistency.

Digital Convenience: Cashless payments, mobile ordering, loyalty platforms, and third-party fulfilment are reshaping customer engagement and off-premises sales.

Supply Chain Diversification: Chains are expanding domestic sourcing and maintaining multiple suppliers for core ingredients to reduce disruption risk. Sustainability: Biodegradable packaging, sustainable sourcing, and food waste reduction are becoming more important as regulations and customer expectations evolve. Japan has targeted a 50% reduction in food waste from 2000 levels by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Ramen Chain Store Market

Operators are investing in small-footprint formats, centralized kitchens, digital ordering, packaged products, and international franchising. These initiatives are intended to offset higher labor and ingredient costs while expanding revenue beyond traditional dine-in operations.



Ippudo continues to pursue international franchising as part of its global expansion strategy.

Major chains are deploying kiosks and mobile order and payment systems. Ramen Hero's $5 million funding round in January 2025 also reflects continued investment in scalable ramen concepts.

Centralized kitchens and compact urban locations are being tested to improve throughput and unit economics.

Brands are extending into retail and delivery channels through packaged products. Nissin's fiscal 2024/25 net sales of 732.9 billion demonstrate the potential of broader ramen distribution. Automation is gaining importance in Japan following the increase in the national minimum wage to 1,055 in 2024.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Ramen Chain Store Market

Growth opportunities are concentrated in high-traffic locations, international licensing, premium menu development, automation, and sustainable operations. Successful chains will balance Japanese brand identity with local pricing, menu preferences, and operating requirements.



High-Traffic Locations: Train stations, airports, universities, hospitals, and workplaces offer expansion potential. Japan welcomed nearly 3.5 million visitors in March 2025, supporting demand in travel-oriented locations.

International Expansion: Franchise and licensing partnerships can help Japanese brands enter underserved markets while adapting to local conditions.

Premium Products: Seasonal offerings and higher-quality ingredients can support premium pricing and improve average transaction values.

Automation and Centralization: Central kitchens, automated noodle production, demand planning, and robotics can improve consistency while reducing labor and space requirements. Sustainable Operations: Plant-based ingredients, sustainable packaging, and reduced use of single-use plastics can strengthen brand appeal, particularly in urban markets.

Ramen Chain Store Market Drivers and Challenges

Strong demand for affordable, convenient meals and advances in restaurant technology support market growth. However, rising labor, ingredient, energy, and compliance costs continue to pressure profitability. Chains that standardize operations, strengthen distribution, and improve delivery capabilities will be better positioned to compete.

Market Drivers



Demand for Convenient Meals: Consumers continue to seek affordable, quick service options, particularly in tourist and high-traffic areas.

Technology and Automation: Digital ordering and automated preparation improve service speed, product consistency, and labor efficiency.

Franchising and International Growth: Franchise models enable faster expansion across North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Menu Innovation: New broths, toppings, ingredients, and premium products help chains maintain customer interest and respond to food price inflation. Process Improvement: Better inventory management, packaging, waste reduction, and supply chain systems can lower costs and support regulatory compliance.

Market Challenges



Labor Constraints: Higher wages and workforce shortages may require simplified menus, labor-saving equipment, and adjusted operating hours.

Cost Volatility: Fluctuating ingredient, utility, and transportation costs can pressure margins and force menu or pricing changes. Regulation and Competition: Operators must comply with evolving packaging, sustainability, and food service requirements while competing with local and international quick service brands.

Country Wise Outlook for the Ramen Chain Store Market

Franchising, localization, automation, and supply chain development are shaping country-level growth. Through 2027, operators are expected to continue investing in back-end systems, point-of-sale technology, and standardized preparation.



United States: JINYA Ramen Bar exceeded 60 North American locations as of January 2025. Continued franchise expansion should improve economies of scale and distribution control.

China: Ajisen China Holdings operated 631 restaurants at the end of 2024. Centralized and ready-to-cook systems are expected to support further standardization and growth.

Germany: Takumi Ramen expanded through franchised and company-operated restaurants in major metropolitan markets, supported by centralized supply systems and standardized processes.

Japan: Kourakuen Holdings operated approximately 400 branches in February 2025 and continued investing in kiosks, store renovations, and kitchen automation to improve throughput with less labor. India: Investment in ramen concepts increased in 2025. Continued development of malls and premium-casual and quick service formats should support Japanese restaurant growth over the next 3-5 years.

Leading Ramen Chain Store Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, restaurant expansion, technology investment, infrastructure development, and supply chain integration. These strategies support cost control, product innovation, operating consistency, and customer acquisition.



GYOZA OHSHO

Ringer Hut

Hiday Hidaka

KOURAKUEN CORPORATION

Sugakiya

Rairaitei

Tenkaippin

Marugen Ramen

Ramen Kagetsu Arashi Maruchiyo Yamaokaya Corporation

Report Coverage



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities, market dynamics, competitive intensity, business risks, and emerging customer requirements. Strategic analysis covering M&A, product development, technology investment, and the competitive landscape.

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