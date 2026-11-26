Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Embedded Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military embedded systems market was valued at US$147.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$250 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines global and regional trends, technology developments, competitive dynamics, and economic factors influencing demand. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their impact on supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, and market forecasts.

Military Embedded Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Growth in the military embedded systems market is being supported by rising defense budgets, military platform modernization, and increased investment in advanced command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Defense organizations are prioritizing high-performance systems that meet stringent size, weight, and power requirements while maintaining operational reliability under extreme temperature, vibration, and shock conditions.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly important across military computing environments. These technologies support autonomous decision-making, rapid data analysis, predictive capabilities, and improved situational awareness. Their integration can reduce response times and strengthen operational effectiveness across airborne, naval, land-based, and unmanned defense platforms.

Open architecture adoption is another important market trend. Modular and interoperable system designs enable defense organizations to introduce upgrades more efficiently, integrate technologies from multiple suppliers, and reduce lifecycle costs. At the same time, network-centric warfare is increasing demand for secure, resilient communications and embedded cybersecurity capabilities. Encryption, anti-tamper technology, and protected data processing remain critical as military platforms become more connected.

The expanding use of unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous ground vehicles, robotic systems, and remotely operated platforms is also creating opportunities for military embedded hardware and software providers. These applications require rugged, high-performance computing solutions capable of supporting navigation, communications, surveillance, electronic warfare, and mission-critical operations in contested environments.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the military embedded systems market by value in U.S. dollars across the following segments and geographic markets:



Component: Hardware and software.

Application: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR); Command and Control; Communication and Navigation; Electronic Warfare; Weapon and Fire Control; and other applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Military Embedded Systems Market Insights



The Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance application segment is forecast to reach US$95.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The Command and Control application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.

The U.S. military embedded systems market was valued at US$55.7 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.9%, reaching approximately US$32 billion by 2030. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region are also expected to generate opportunities as defense modernization programs advance.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

This edition evaluates tariff negotiations and trade developments affecting more than 180 countries. The analysis addresses supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, manufacturing realignment, and the potential geographic redistribution of defense technology production. Updated global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

The report also reviews innovation in military embedded computing, semiconductor availability, process improvements, cybersecurity, communications technology, and autonomous systems. Updated competitive intelligence includes 2025 global market share estimates, assessments of leading companies, and market positioning across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence categories.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks strategic market shifts through analysis from economists, trade specialists, and defense technology experts. These insights contextualize changing procurement priorities, regional investment patterns, tariff exposure, supply chain risks, and emerging revenue opportunities. The analysis is designed to help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and defense industry stakeholders evaluate market prospects and make informed strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 47 companies active in the global military embedded systems market. Featured participants include:



Microsemi Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Kontron S&T AG

BAE Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Elma Electronic AG

Abaco Systems, Inc.

Advanced Micro Peripherals, Inc.

Crystal Group Inc.

Excalibur Systems, Inc.

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. Eurotech S.p.A.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and military embedded systems market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed regional and segment-level assessments covering major global defense markets.

Evaluation of key market drivers, restraints, technology trends, and competitive strategies.

Analysis of tariff exposure, trade uncertainty, sourcing risks, and supply chain realignment.

Identification of high-growth applications, regional opportunities, and potential revenue streams. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global military embedded systems market is expected to evolve through 2030, which applications will experience the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are positioned to compete as defense agencies increase investment in connected, autonomous, secure, and interoperable military technologies.

Key Attributes:

