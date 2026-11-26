MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies center on advanced alloys, automation, sustainable forging, capacity expansion and partnerships, with compressors and APAC offering strong opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft closed die forging market is expected to reach an estimated $27 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being supported by increasing demand for lightweight forged components, wider adoption of advanced forging technologies, and ongoing military aircraft modernization programs.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across fan, compressor, combustion, and turbine applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the process type category, die & casting is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for complex, precision-forged components.

Within the application category, compressor is expected to record the highest growth, supported by demand for high-performance compressor components. APAC is expected to witness the highest regional growth over the forecast period due to expanding aerospace manufacturing investments and supply chain capacity.

Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market



Advanced materials: Aerospace manufacturers are increasing their use of titanium, aluminum, and superalloys to reduce component weight while improving strength, corrosion resistance, and operating performance.

Smart manufacturing: Robotics, AI, IoT, and real-time process monitoring are improving forging precision, quality control, predictive maintenance, and production efficiency.

Sustainable production: Energy-efficient equipment, scrap recycling, emissions reduction, and optimized material use are becoming increasingly important to regulatory compliance and customer selection.

Complex component production: Improved forging methods are enabling highly customized parts with intricate geometries and tighter tolerances for next-generation aircraft designs. Emerging aerospace hubs: Expanding aircraft production and maintenance activity in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is increasing regional demand and encouraging investment in local forging capacity.

Recent Developments in the Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market



Forging equipment is being upgraded with precision controls, advanced sensors, and automated production systems that reduce cycle times, defects, and material waste.

New alloy development is improving strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, component durability, and performance under demanding aerospace operating conditions.

Manufacturers are expanding production capacity in high-growth aerospace regions to support commercial aircraft programs, defense procurement, and fleet modernization. Die optimization, recyclable materials, and energy-efficient processes are helping producers lower environmental impact while maintaining aerospace quality requirements.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market



Capacity expansion: New and upgraded forging facilities can help suppliers address rising aircraft production, shorten lead times, and support next-generation commercial and military programs.

Specialized material capabilities: Expertise in forging titanium and high-strength alloys can strengthen supplier positioning in lightweight, safety-critical aerospace applications.

Digital process integration: Investments in automation, robotics, predictive maintenance, and connected quality systems can improve scalability and reduce production costs.

Sustainable operations: Energy optimization, scrap recovery, and lower-impact production practices can support compliance, operational efficiency, and customer sustainability goals. Partnerships and acquisitions: Collaboration among forging companies, aerospace OEMs, and technology providers can accelerate innovation, expand product portfolios, and improve market access.

Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advanced design tools, automation, and process controls are enabling stronger, more precise components with reduced waste and faster production cycles.

Growing aircraft production: Expanding airline fleets, rising air travel, and commercial aircraft replacement programs are increasing demand for reliable forged parts.

Rising defense spending: Military aircraft procurement and modernization programs require high-strength components capable of performing under extreme conditions.

Material advancements: Titanium alloys and nickel-based superalloys are broadening the use of closed die forging in lightweight, heat-resistant, and safety-critical applications. Safety and quality requirements: Stringent FAA, EASA, and other aviation standards reinforce demand for traceable, certified, and highly reliable components.

Market Challenges



High manufacturing costs: Specialized equipment, precision tooling, skilled labor, quality assurance, and volatile raw material prices can pressure profitability and create barriers to entry.

Supply chain disruption: Dependence on global sources for titanium, nickel alloys, equipment, and specialized inputs can affect costs and delivery schedules. Complex certification: Extensive testing, documentation, audits, and evolving aerospace standards can lengthen qualification timelines and require continuous investment.

Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market Companies

Competition is centered on product quality, technical expertise, certification, production capacity, and cost efficiency. Leading companies are investing in manufacturing expansion, R&D, infrastructure, and value chain integration to meet demand and strengthen customer relationships.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Precision Castparts Corp.

Forgital Group

ATI Inc.

Doncasters Group

Voestalpine BOHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG

Aubert & Duval SAS Otto Fuchs KG

Country Wise Outlook for the Aircraft Closed Die Forging Market



United States: Automation, robotics, and R&D investment are supporting the production of lightweight, high-strength components. Commercial aviation demand, defense spending, and collaboration between aerospace manufacturers and forging suppliers continue to support growth.

China: Investment in modern forging facilities, domestic technology, and AI-driven process controls is expanding local production of complex components for commercial and military aircraft while reducing reliance on imports.

Germany: High-precision manufacturing, energy-efficient operations, lightweight alloys, and advanced heat treatment remain central to the country's competitive position in the European aerospace supply chain.

India: Domestic aerospace expansion, defense programs, export ambitions, and Make in India initiatives are encouraging facility modernization, foreign investment, and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. Japan: Manufacturers are advancing precision forging, high-performance alloys, automation, and lower-impact production methods to serve demanding high-end aerospace applications.

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