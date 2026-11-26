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Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Open Die Forging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft open die forging market is expected to reach an estimated $8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by the rising use of advanced materials in aircraft structures, growing demand for high-performance engine components, and increasing emphasis on fuel-efficient aircraft designs.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across fan, compressor, combustion, and turbine applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Commercial aircraft is expected to record the highest growth among aircraft types, supported by rising production demand.

Compressor applications are projected to achieve the strongest growth as manufacturers seek forged components that improve engine efficiency. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to expanding aerospace manufacturing investment and supply chain development.

Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Open Die Forging Market



Advanced forging technologies: Automation, robotics, computer-aided design, and precision controls are improving consistency, reducing production time, and minimizing material waste.

Lightweight materials: Growing use of titanium, aluminum, and high-performance alloys is supporting the production of lighter, stronger components that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Customized and complex components: Demand for aircraft-specific designs is increasing the need for flexible forging processes capable of producing large, intricate, and high-precision parts.

Sustainable manufacturing: Energy-efficient furnaces, scrap recycling, and lower-emission processes are becoming strategic priorities as environmental requirements become more stringent. Supply chain resilience: Manufacturers are diversifying suppliers and developing regional production capacity to reduce geopolitical, logistics, and sourcing risks.

Recent Developments in the Aircraft Open Die Forging Market



New forging equipment with automated controls is improving production speed, precision, and compliance with aerospace quality standards.

Manufacturers are increasing capacity to support higher commercial and military aircraft production rates and reduce component lead times.

Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT, AI, predictive maintenance, and data analytics, are strengthening process control, traceability, and equipment utilization.

Investment in high-strength, lightweight forged components is accelerating as aircraft manufacturers pursue lower weight, emissions, and operating costs. Cleaner production methods and recyclable materials are helping forging companies reduce energy consumption and align with environmental standards.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Open Die Forging Market



Next-generation aircraft programs: Rising aircraft production and fleet modernization are creating demand for forged structural and engine components with superior strength-to-weight performance.

Advanced alloy applications: Greater use of titanium, nickel alloys, and other high-strength materials offers opportunities for suppliers with specialized technical capabilities.

Technology-led productivity: Automation, digital engineering, and improved process controls can reduce costs, shorten lead times, and support complex component production at scale. Capacity expansion and collaboration: New facilities, supplier partnerships, and aerospace program alliances can improve supply chain resilience and provide access to larger orders and regional markets.

Aircraft Open Die Forging Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Growing commercial and military aircraft demand is increasing requirements for reliable, high-performance forged components.

Precision forging, automation, and digital quality systems are improving product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

Stricter safety and performance standards are encouraging investment in advanced equipment, inspection, and quality assurance.

The aerospace industry's focus on lightweight materials is expanding demand for titanium and high-strength alloy forgings. Development of aerospace manufacturing hubs in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is creating regional opportunities for suppliers.

Market Challenges



Volatile prices for titanium, nickel alloys, and steel can increase production costs and pressure margins.

Forging facilities require substantial investment in equipment, technology, maintenance, and skilled labor. Complex safety, quality, and environmental requirements can increase qualification timelines and operating costs.

Aircraft Open Die Forging Market Companies

Competition is centered on product quality, technical capability, manufacturing scale, and cost efficiency. Leading participants are investing in facility expansion, R&D, infrastructure, and value chain integration to strengthen their market positions.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Precision Castparts Corp.

Forgital Group

9ATI Inc.

Doncasters Group

Voestalpine BOHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG

Aubert & Duval SAS Otto Fuchs KG

Country Wise Outlook for the Aircraft Open Die Forging Market



United States: Investment in automation, AI-driven quality control, and expanded forging capacity is supporting demand from commercial and military aircraft programs. Industry and research partnerships are also advancing lightweight alloy technologies.

China: New forging plants and indigenous technology programs are expanding domestic aerospace production. Manufacturers are prioritizing high-strength, lightweight alloys to improve aircraft efficiency and strengthen supply chain self-reliance.

Germany: The country continues to lead in precision forging while investing in lower-energy processes and complex components for commercial and military aircraft.

India: Government initiatives, foreign investment, and growing domestic aerospace activity are encouraging capacity expansion and adoption of modern forging technologies for local and export markets. Japan: Research in high-precision forging and advanced alloys is supporting next-generation aircraft applications, while automation and sustainable manufacturing practices enhance global competitiveness.

Features of the Global Aircraft Open Die Forging Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across aircraft types, materials, applications, end uses, and regions.

Strategic analysis of M&A activity, product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report



Which aircraft types, materials, applications, end uses, and regions offer the most attractive growth opportunities?

Which areas of the market are expected to grow fastest, and what factors support their expansion?

What market dynamics, business risks, and competitive threats affect industry participants?

How are customer requirements, technologies, and product alternatives changing?

Which companies are leading the market, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing? How has M&A activity affected the industry during the past five years?

For more information about this report visit

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