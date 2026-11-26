Visitors are invited to tour the decorated 1910 farmhouse, enjoy hot cider and old-fashioned treats, and share their own memories of Christmas in Poquoson

- Cliff Coffman, President, Poquoson MuseumPOQUOSON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Poquoson Museum will open its doors for its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. each day at 968 Poquoson Avenue. Guests can see the museum dressed for the holidays, enjoy hot cider along with old-fashioned cake and cookies, and spend a winter afternoon with neighbors on one of the city's most treasured historic properties.This year, the museum is extending a special invitation to longtime residents and their families: bring your stories. Volunteers will be on hand to hear and celebrate memories of Poquoson Christmases past, from family traditions and church gatherings to the city's beloved Christmas parade. Those recollections help the museum carry out its mission to promote, protect, and inform everyone about Poquoson's rich history, and they become part of the living record of a community whose roots stretch back nearly four centuries."The Holiday Open House is one of our favorite days of the year because it feels like the whole town comes home," said Cliff Coffman, president of the Poquoson Museum. "Every family in Poquoson has a Christmas story worth keeping, and we hope people will come by, have a cup of cider, and share theirs with us."The open house takes place on the museum's 15-acre historic campus, the former Dryden farm tract, which the Poquoson Historical and Cultural Museum Foundation purchased in 2003. The museum itself is housed in the circa 1910 farmhouse, which will be decorated for the season with wreaths and garland. The grounds also include the circa 1940 Miss Becky's Store, a circa 1930 building once used as a polling place, a restored wash house, an early 1900s dairy, a rebuilt barn, a display of restored antique farm equipment, the Monarch Meadow pollinator garden, the Colonial Beekeepers Learning Bee Yard, and the Freeman Marsh Walk nature trail. Visitors may also see the progress on Tom Hunt's Store, the circa 1880 general store and ""Odd Post Office"" that was relocated to the campus in 2019 and is being restored through community support.The Holiday Open House rounds out a full year of programming at the museum, which also hosts America Goes to War: A Living History each spring and the Haunts of Poquoson each fall. The museum's gift shop will be open during the event, offering holiday gift ideas including the museum's cookbook, Recipes & Remembrances, and the photographic history Images of America: Poquoson, produced with the Poquoson Historical Society and Arcadia Publishing.The Poquoson Museum is entirely volunteer-operated, and the open house is a natural opportunity for residents to get involved. Visitors interested in becoming members, renewing their membership, volunteering as docents, or helping with buildings and grounds projects are encouraged to speak with a museum volunteer during the event. Financial donations, including gifts designated for the Tom Hunt's Store restoration or Marsh Walk maintenance, may be mailed to the Poquoson Museum, P.O. Box 2163, Poquoson, VA 23662.For more information, visit or the museum's Facebook page, or call the museum at 757-868-6830.Event at a GlanceWhat: Poquoson Museum Holiday Open HouseWhen: Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Where: Poquoson Museum, 968 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VirginiaAbout the Poquoson MuseumThe Poquoson Museum, formally the Poquoson Historical and Cultural Museum Foundation, is a volunteer-run, community-based museum dedicated to preserving, documenting, interpreting, and promoting the history and heritage of Poquoson, Virginia. Located on a 15-acre historic campus at 968 Poquoson Avenue, the museum features a circa 1910 farmhouse, historic outbuildings and stores, agricultural exhibits, gardens, and the Freeman Marsh Walk nature trail. The museum is open Saturdays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., except holidays. The Poquoson Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Learn more at: .Media Contact:Mary Clemons, Secretary, Poquoson Museum 757-630-3396 |...

Angela Costello

AngelaCostelloGroup

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Poquoson Museum Invites the Community to ItsHoliday Open House December 5 and 6 News Provided By AngelaCostelloGroup November 26, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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