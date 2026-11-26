GoAutomate Launches Digital Referral Management at Georgian Bay General Hospital with GoAutomateMD

GoAutomate launches GoAutomateMD at Georgian Bay General Hospital, bringing AI-powered intake and protocolling to streamline diagnostic imaging referrals.

- Jag Basrai, CEO, GoAutomate Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI-powered intake, triage, and protocolling via GoAutomateMD connects GBGH teams to accelerate patient care and simplify workflows for community physiciansGoAutomate Inc. today announced the launch of GoAutomateMD at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), introducing AI-powered intake, AI-assisted protocolling, and digital referral management to help hospital teams process incoming requests, coordinate bookings, and track referrals through diagnostic imaging workflows.GBGH has steadily built a reputation as one of Ontario's more forward-thinking community hospitals, and its diagnostic imaging program sits at the centre of that growth. In 2025, the hospital opened its first MRI suite, one of the earliest of the 49 new MRI machines Ontario is adding across the province, a project that allows local patients to stay off waitlists in Barrie and Orillia. GBGH has also modernized its X-ray rooms with the latest equipment to support a department that performs more than 37,000 X-rays a year, and its leadership has named investment in new technology to improve patient experiences and outcomes as a strategic priority.The implementation of GoAutomate brings incoming faxes and electronic referrals into a shared digital workspace, reducing reliance on paper and making referral status visible to authorized clerical and clinical staff. It connects community referrals with GBGH's existing MEDITECH environment, supporting coordination between intake, AI-assisted protocolling, and scheduling, ultimately helping community doctors track their patients' care path more easily and reducing delays for local patients awaiting diagnostic scans.Simplifying Referral ManagementPaper-based referral handling can require repeated printing, manual tracking, and follow-up between staff and physicians. GoAutomateMD gives GBGH teams a central place to receive, review, and manage requisitions, with status notes and shared workflows to support handoffs between departments.. AI-powered intake. Incoming fax and electronic referrals, including those received through Ocean, are captured and organized in GoAutomateMD using AI-assisted document processing, giving community physicians immediate confidence that their patient's requisition has been safely received.. AI-assisted protocolling. Radiologists and technologists can review and approve AI-generated diagnostic imaging protocol recommendations in the platform, including through authorized remote access, helping referrals move through review without paper forms or unnecessary delays for the patient.. Faster processing & timely patient care. Clerical and triage teams can review requisitions and complete bookings more efficiently with fewer manual steps, helping local patients secure their imaging appointments faster.. Referral and appointment tracking. Clerical teams can view progress, update status notes, and coordinate bookings, cancellations, rescheduling, and other appointment changes, keeping referring community doctors informed throughout the process.Connecting with Hospital SystemsIntegration with MEDITECH supports the creation of pending appointments and synchronization of booking changes. Referrals and supporting documentation are also transferred into MEDITECH, keeping these records available within the hospital's electronic health record. Ocean integration brings electronic referrals directly into GoAutomateMD through GBGH's existing Ocean Healthmap directory listing.The platform also supports diagnostic image exchange with connected picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), linking referral management with the imaging environment.Reducing Paper and Administrative WorkGoAutomate has typically observed a 70–80% reduction in printing at other hospital sites of comparable size and referral volume. The GBGH deployment is designed to bring similar operational benefits by reducing paper handling and giving teams clear visibility into the next steps for each referral.“Our work with GBGH is focused on making the referral process easier to manage for the people delivering care,” said Jag Basrai, CEO of GoAutomate Inc.“By connecting digital intake, protocolling, and booking workflows, we are helping teams reduce administrative work, empower referring community doctors with better visibility, and keep patient referrals moving so patients get the care they need faster.”“The implementation of GoAutomateMD will help streamline the referral and booking process for both our patients and the healthcare providers who rely on our diagnostic imaging services,” said Erin Kominek, Clinical Director, Diagnostics and Pharmacy at GBGH.“By reducing administrative burden and improving visibility throughout the referral journey, this technology will help community physicians access information more efficiently and support timelier care for their patients. For our teams, it creates more streamlined workflows, allowing us to focus more time on delivering high-quality care and a better experience for the people we serve.”About Georgian Bay General HospitalGeorgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) is a 113-bed acute care community hospital in Midland, Ontario, serving Midland, Penetanguishene, Christian Island, and the Townships of Tay, Tiny, Springwater, and Georgian Bay. The hospital provides emergency, acute, intensive, ambulatory, and complex continuing care, along with dialysis, obstetrical, rehabilitation, and diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and MRI. GBGH's team of more than 1,100 people includes 838 staff, 253 credentialed professionals, and more than 100 volunteers. For more information, visit on.About GoAutomateGoAutomate Inc. provides Canadian Sovereign agentic AI and clinical workflow automation for Canadian healthcare organizations through its GoAutomateMD platform. Its solutions connect with existing hospital information systems to reduce administrative work and support the coordination of patient care. For more information, visit

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GoAutomate Launches Digital Referral Management at Georgian Bay General Hospital with GoAutomateMD News Provided By GoAutomate Inc. November 26, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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