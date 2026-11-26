NSPG partners with NUMBER for embedded payments

The companies are developing a payment workflow for plumbing, HVAC and electrical contractors that fits how they deliver service.

- Mike Conroy, VP of Business Development, NSPGPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NSPG, a provider of pricing and business tools for residential and commercial field service trades - mostly plumbing, HVAC and electrical contractors - has partnered with NUMBER to create a payment solution for NSPG+ Profit Architect, its platform for professional service contractors.The company's roots trace directly back to Mike Conroy's plumbing and heating business. When he couldn't find software that fit his needs, he teamed up with programmers and other contractors to build the tools that would become NSPG, Inc.“What impressed us about NUMBER was their eagerness to dive in and understand our business and its processes. Together we developed a payment workflow that supports our vision of how professional services should be delivered,” said Mike Conroy, VP of Business Development at NSPG.“That's why we chose NUMBER as our payment technology partner. Our philosophy is simple: technicians should focus on serving the customer, not dealing with payments or technology. By working with NUMBER, we're creating a payment experience that runs smoothly in the background and supports the service process without getting in the way.”NSPG+ Profit Architect connects every step in a company's Professional Service Delivery System, from the first service call and diagnosis to presenting options, getting customer approval, handling extra work and taking final payment. NUMBER and NSPG are working together to build the payment workflow that supports this process.“For decades, NSPG has helped contractors price their work so they can better serve their customers. Our job is to create payment technology that fits into the process NSPG has built. We've worked with the NSPG team to make sure technicians can handle payments with the same care and efficiency they use for the rest of the service visit,” said Stephen Goodrich, CEO of NUMBER.About NSPGFounded in 1992, NSPG develops business and pricing tools for service contractors, including plumbing, HVAC and electrical businesses. Its products include Numbers Cruncher, National Standard Price Guide and NSPG+ Profit Architect. Learn more at NSPGPlus.About NUMBERNUMBER is a Managed Payment Facilitator that helps software companies embed payments and earn from the payments their platforms already process. As a registered PayFac, NUMBER handles underwriting, compliance and risk so its partners don't have to. NUMBER specializes in healthcare and field services and makes switching payment providers easier, with hands-on merchant migration and a team partners can call. Learn more at number.

Adam Bowen

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NSPG Selects NUMBER as Payment Technology Partner for NSPG+ Profit Architect News Provided By NUMBER November 26, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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