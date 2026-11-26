Haulvana, the all-in-one operating system for haulers, offers embedded payments powered by NUMBER

The partnership brings invoicing, payment, settlement and reconciliation into the platform haulers use to manage daily operations.

- Stephen Goodrich, CEO of NUMBERPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haulvana has chosen NUMBER as its integrated payments partner. Now, waste haulers can bill and get paid using the same system they use to manage their routes.“Haulvana was built on a simple idea: a hauler should be able to run their whole business, from the first service request to the last payment, in one system. Payments are where this idea really matters. For most operators, these steps are still separate - different processors, different reports and pricing that is confusing and hard to understand,” said Joseph Helmy, founder and CEO of Haulvana.“We chose NUMBER to solve these problems. They have added payments to business management platforms for 30 years. Their pricing is clear, and they worked with us to build this, instead of just adding on technology.”Haulvana tracks each job from assignment to service verification and billing. Dispatchers assign drivers and plan routes. In the field, photos, recorded times and status updates document every stop. Automatic invoice generation links billing to the payments process, all within the same system.The partnership with NUMBER has brought invoicing, payment, settlement and reconciliation, all together in the Haulvana platform. Now, haulers can manage payment collection along with the operational records for each job.“Haulvana made payments a seamless part of how haulers run their business, as opposed to something handled separately. As a Managed Payment Facilitator, we take care of everything from underwriting to account onboarding, so Haulvana's team can focus on building the platform their haulers depend on,” said Stephen Goodrich, CEO of NUMBER.About HaulvanaHaulvana develops operations software for the waste industry. Its platform connects dispatch, route planning, driver communication, container tracking, service verification and billing, with customer account access through a branded portal. Learn more at haulvana.About NUMBERNUMBER is a Managed Payment Facilitator that helps software companies embed payments and earn from the payments their platforms already process. As a registered PayFac, NUMBER handles underwriting, compliance and risk so its partners don't have to. NUMBER specializes in healthcare and field services and makes switching payment providers easier, with hands-on merchant migration and a team partners can call. Learn more at number.

Adam Bowen

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Haulvana Names NUMBER as Payments Partner for Its Waste Hauling Platform News Provided By NUMBER November 26, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Waste Management



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