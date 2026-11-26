MENAFN - IANS) Medinipur (West Bengal), Nov 26 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday shared a plate of jhalmuri with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a National Highways event in Kolaghat, East Medinipur, adding a light local touch to a major infrastructure announcement for the state.

Gadkari later posted a photograph of the moment on social media, noting that Adhikari had arranged the popular Bengali street snack of puffed rice mixed with spices, mustard oil, chilli and onion.

Adhikari said he thoroughly enjoyed the 'Jhalmuri' with the Chief Minister. The informal interaction stood out amid the formal proceedings of the highway programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also savoured the popular Bengali street snack 'Jhalmuri' on previous occasions. His appreciation for regional flavours during public engagements is widely known. In June 2026, at a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi marking 12 years of the NDA government, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari personally served jhalmuri to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi shared a video of the light-hearted moment on social media, later requesting that the vendor offer the spicy puffed-rice mix to other NDA leaders present. The snack had earlier featured in PM Modi's political outreach in West Bengal; during the assembly election campaign, he made an unscheduled stop in Jhargram to enjoy Jhalmuri while taking a break from rallies. These instances show how the humble roadside favourite has become a recurring symbol of cultural connect in the Prime Minister's interactions with Bengal.

The recent event, in which Gadkari and Suvendu Adhikari were present, marked a significant step in expanding West Bengal's road and highway network.

Gadkari announced road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the state and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 22 National Highway projects valued at more than Rs 8,700 crore.

Officials said the projects aim to strengthen connectivity between industrial centres, commercial hubs and tourist destinations across West Bengal.

The announcements form part of a broader push to modernise the state's highway infrastructure and improve links with neighbouring regions. Better roads are expected to ease movement of goods and people, support industrial growth and boost tourism.

Jhalmuri, a staple of Bengal's roadside food culture, provided a brief break from the formal speeches and project launches.

With the foundation stones laid and the larger package announced, West Bengal's highway network is set for a fresh phase of expansion aimed at better connectivity and development.