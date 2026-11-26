MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Promising to provide minimum support price (MSP) on 25 crops and vegetables on the pattern of Haryana, the Punjab BJP on Thursday said party's reunion with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the need of the hour to rescue the state from administrative, economic and social collapse.

BJP state President Kewal Singh Dhillon emphasised that this alliance has been forged not for the pursuit of power, but with a singular commitment to Punjab First.

“When a national party governs 22 states, forms the Union Government for a third consecutive term and willingly steps into the role of a younger brother in Punjab, it makes it abundantly clear that its foremost priority is saving the state,” he said in a statement.

Outlining the core mission of the NDA coalition, he said an entire generation in Punjab“stands on the verge of getting wiped out due to the unchecked drug menace. This narcotic crisis is not only claiming young lives every day, it is hollowing out Punjab's productive workforce, pushing countless families into financial ruin, accelerating youth migration, and robbing the border state of its demographic strength and future leadership”.

He said rampant gangsterism and a collapsed law-and-order apparatus have shattered public safety, and corruption has become systemic from tehsils and police stations right up to the Chief Minister's residence, which must be rooted out decisively.

“To revive agriculture and raise farmers' living standards, the upcoming NDA government will provide MSP on 25 crops and vegetables on the pattern of Haryana, alongside central schemes to upgrade rural roads and village infrastructure,” he said.

Simultaneously, Dhillon said, clearing pending dearness allowance (DA) dues of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 crore for government employees, denied despite High Court orders, is impossible without central support.“Ending the terror of state GST extortion, releasing stalled refunds, and restoring a secure environment for Punjab's traders and industrialists remain equally vital,” Dhillon added.

Earlier in a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Nov 24 revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending a six-year separation, with leaders of both parties describing the partnership as an effort to address the state's economic and social challenges.