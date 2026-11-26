MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released the party's election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, even as seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and the Congress are still underway.

The SP has titled its election manifesto 'Jan-Man Ghoshna Patra' and 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra', presenting it as a document outlining the party's political, social, and economic vision for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering on Constitution Day ahead of the manifesto launch, the SP chief underlined that the Constitution, reservation, social justice, and equality are the pillars of his politics.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Yadav alleged that certain forces were trying to weaken the spirit of the Constitution in the name of review and reconsideration, while asserting that the country would be governed by the Constitution, "not by anyone's wishful thinking".

He stated, "The Constitution is not merely a governing document but the strongest safeguard for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, and weaker sections of society."

"Some authoritarian and selfish groups are talking about changing the Constitution to preserve their traditional hold on power," he alleged while urging those who believe in the Constitution to unite and oppose such attempts.

According to Akhilesh Yadav, the country is currently witnessing an ideological and political struggle over the Constitution.

"On one side are forces that want to use it for their own interests to gain and retain power, while the Samajwadi Party seeks to eliminate discrimination, protect reservation and establish social equality through constitutional means," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said:“Good days are coming and bad days are going. They know they are on their way out, which is why their language has changed.” He asserted that people want change and its impact will be visible in the coming days.

Speaking about the manifesto, he said the SP has always tried to fulfil its electoral promises.

The SP chief added that whenever new circumstances or public needs emerged during governance, they were incorporated into the party's agenda and fulfilled.

Akhilesh Yadav also announced that the party would release a separate manifesto for women. "A dedicated agenda was being prepared keeping in mind the needs, rights, and socio-economic participation of women as issues concerning them cannot be confined to general election promises," he stated.

SP leader and former Minister Azam Khan also addressed the gathering, speaking about his time in jail and the difficulties faced by his family.

Moreover, he said: "During my time in prison, I told my son as well as other inmates that I wish Akhilesh ji would also spend six months in prison so that he could understand how days and nights pass behind bars."

Khan said his prison experience had significantly influenced his life and thinking.