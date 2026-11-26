New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Public sector banks (PSBs) recorded a year-on-year credit growth of 18.8 per cent, with gross advances reaching Rs 127 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, while their net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to a historic low of 0.33 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The strong credit growth, accompanied by improving asset quality, was supported by prudent lending practices, effective risk management and strong recoveries of bad loans, the Ministry said. "The systemic reforms instituted in PSBs are showing fruitful results in the form of high quality rapidly paced credit growth across sectors, especially productive credit growth," the Ministry said.

Total deposits of public sector banks also increased by 12.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 165.2 lakh crore as of September 2026. Sector-wise, lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered the highest growth at 20.4 per cent, followed by agriculture at 19.5 per cent, corporate lending at 19.1 per cent and retail lending at 17 per cent. Corporate credit growth has accelerated considerably from 10.02 per cent in March 2025 to 19.12 per cent in September 2026, while MSME credit growth increased from 13.12 per cent to 20.38 per cent during the same period. "While credit to retail and agriculture continues at strong rate over past more than 5-years, credit to MSME and corporates have also picked up to outpace other sectors marginally," the Ministry said.

Among individual banks, Bank of Maharashtra recorded the highest advances growth at 22.5 per cent, followed by Indian Overseas Bank at 17.9 per cent and UCO Bank at 17.5 per cent. Despite rapid credit expansion, public sector banks continued to register an improvement in asset quality. Fresh additions to bad loans, known as slippages, stood at Rs 38,780 crore during the first half of FY2026-27, with the slippage ratio declining to 0.62 per cent from 2.35 per cent in FY2021-22. "All PSBs now have slippage ratio of less than 1%," the Ministry said.

Public sector banks also reported an improvement in early indicators of loan stress. The ratio of Special Mention Account (SMA) category 1 and 2 loans above Rs 5 crore to total standard advances declined to 0.14 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 0.24 per cent a year ago. Such stressed advances amounted to Rs 18,800 crore, reflecting lower repayment stress in large loan accounts. The Ministry attributed the improvement in the financial health of public sector banks to institutional reforms, better governance, prudent lending and efficient recovery mechanisms. "Prudent credit underwriting and efficient risk management practices are paving way for a stronger and robust banking sector having capability to support credit needs of the economy for long term," the Ministry added. (ANI)