Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday exuded confidence in the party's return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, saying that the party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead the next state dispensation. Speaking to reporters, the General Secretary asserted, "The Samajwadi Party government will be formed in 2027, and Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, party chief Akhilesh Yadav, earlier today, released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away. The manifesto promises reservation for Dalits and better youth employment.“We are releasing our manifesto today because 'Acche Din' never came, but 'Bure Din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav said, adressing the event. PDA stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The manifesto promises a corruption-free system in which paper leaks do not occur, with officials and ministers held personally accountable. Residential hostels for male and female students in major cities were also promised. "The Samajwadi Party will ensure a bright future for the young men and women of Uttar Pradesh. For this, equal opportunities for quality education will be provided to everyone," said Yadav. The party promises zero tolerance for heinous crimes against Dalits, backward classes, minorities, Muslims, women and children. "Our pledge is to provide government jobs to 25 lakh youth within five years, and make employment available to 2 to 3 crore youth in other sectors," said Yadav.

Reacting to it, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Neeraj Singh mocked the outreach pitch and accused the SP leadership of serving only one household. "In this manifesto of the 'Parivar Development Agency,' there is nothing whatsoever for any section of society. It is solely about how their particular family can develop, and how they have turned a democratic party into a family party—invoking Ram Manohar Lohia's name while surrendering their entire party at the feet of one family," Singh alleged.

Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)