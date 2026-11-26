MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Maintenance, property taxes, and homeowners insurance can collectively add thousands of dollars to the annual cost of owning a home. Davor Geber/Shutterstock

Getting approved for a mortgage is one thing, but continuing to afford the house after closing is an entirely different challenge. A manageable monthly loan payment can conceal thousands of dollars in additional expenses that homeowners must cover year after year. Even people who purchased their properties long before housing prices surged aren't necessarily protected from rising ownership costs.

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New research puts three major costs of homeownership at $16,566 annually for a typical American household. Understanding where that money goes could change how you evaluate your current house or your next real estate purchase.

Owning a Home Costs Nearly $1,400 More Per Month Than You Might Expect

An October 2026 Zillow and Thumbtack analysis calculated annual maintenance expenses, property taxes, and insurance costs for a typical homeowner. Together, those expenses reached $16,566 nationally, equivalent to approximately $1,381 per month. The estimate increased by roughly 3% over the previous year. These costs exist independently of the principal and interest owed on a mortgage. Some homeowners pay taxes and insurance through their mortgage escrow account, meaning those particular expenses may already appear in their monthly mortgage bill.

Budgeting PickSee Where Your Money Goes Every MonthQuicken pulls your accounts, bills, and spending into one place, so you can spot leaks and plan before payday instead of after Quicken's Plans Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy through this link. Maintenance Accounts for the Biggest Share

The research estimates annual maintenance expenses at $11,171, representing approximately 67% of the combined total. Thumbtack's estimate incorporates pricing information associated with residential maintenance projects, including work homeowners may sometimes perform themselves. Consequently, the figure shouldn't be interpreted as a mandatory annual repair bill for every property. Nevertheless, it illustrates the expense associated with keeping a house, its equipment, and surrounding property in good condition. Homeowners who focus exclusively on major emergencies may overlook the cumulative cost of ordinary upkeep.

Small Maintenance Jobs Can Consume a Substantial Budget

Cleaning gutters, servicing heating equipment, maintaining landscaping, and addressing minor plumbing problems all require financial resources. Paying professionals for these tasks can become particularly expensive when several services are needed throughout the year. A hypothetical homeowner spending $150 monthly on landscaping, $200 annually on HVAC servicing, and $500 on seasonal maintenance would already face $2,500 in expenses. That calculation excludes appliance failures, roofing problems, and other unpredictable repairs. Tracking smaller expenditures can reveal why your maintenance budget disappears faster than expected.

Homeowners Insurance Is Becoming a Larger Financial Concern

Zillow and Thumbtack estimate that homeowners insurance now costs a typical household $2,266 annually. Over the five years examined, premiums increased by 54%, considerably faster than the other ownership expenses included in the research. Local construction costs, claims history, rebuilding expenses, and exposure to severe weather can influence what an insurer charges. Maintaining coverage is essential for protecting a valuable asset, but renewing the same policy without comparison shopping may leave potential savings unexplored. Request comparable quotes periodically while carefully evaluating coverage limits, exclusions, and deductibles.

Property Taxes Add Another $3,129 to the Estimate

Estimated annual property taxes account for $3,129 of the national total. Homeowners can experience tax increases even when they have a fixed-rate mortgage or have completely paid off their loan. Local assessment procedures, exemptions, tax rates, and reassessment schedules determine the actual amount owed. Review your assessment notice and investigate the deadlines for challenging an inaccurate valuation. Eligible homeowners may also qualify for homestead exemptions, senior relief programs, or other local property tax benefits.

Where You Live Makes an Enormous Difference

The expenses associated with owning similar properties can vary dramatically between housing markets. The Zillow and Thumbtack report estimates annual expenses of $25,111 in the New York metropolitan area compared with $14,187 in Phoenix. That represents a difference of $10,924 annually across the three measured expense categories. These regional estimates aren't substitutes for obtaining actual quotes and property-specific information. Buyers considering relocation should compare ongoing ownership expenses alongside home prices and mortgage rates.

The $16,566 Doesn't Include Everything

Utilities, homeowners association fees, mortgage insurance, and certain other expenses aren't included in the three-category estimate. Individual properties may also require flood insurance, private road maintenance, or specialized services associated with wells and septic systems. A home with a swimming pool or extensive landscaping could introduce additional recurring obligations. Examine at least a year's worth of available expense records when evaluating a property. Understanding what's excluded from national estimates is just as important as understanding what's included.

Run the Numbers Before Deciding What House You Can Afford

Consider a buyer whose mortgage principal and interest amount to $1,900 monthly. Adding approximately $1,381 for the estimated ownership expenses would produce a hypothetical budget of $3,281 before utilities and other charges. If taxes and insurance are already included in the quoted mortgage payment, those amounts shouldn't be added again. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides resources to help buyers understand mortgage expenses and associated ownership costs. Build a financial cushion around your actual expected bills rather than relying exclusively on a lender's borrowing limit.

You Can Control Some Expenses More Easily Than Others

Homeowners generally have little direct control over local tax rates or regional insurance market conditions. However, preventative maintenance, appropriate comparison shopping, and avoiding unnecessary professional services may help reduce certain expenses. Learn which basic maintenance tasks you can safely perform yourself and which require qualified contractors. Address minor leaks, equipment problems, and drainage issues before they develop into substantial damage. Spending strategically is often more effective than eliminating maintenance altogether to save money temporarily.

A house can be a valuable long-term asset while simultaneously creating considerable financial obligations. The $16,566 estimate highlights why homeownership affordability should involve more than the advertised price or monthly mortgage payment. Establish dedicated savings for maintenance, review recurring expenses annually, and investigate financial relief programs when necessary. The goal isn't simply to qualify for a house but to remain financially comfortable while living in it.

How much do you estimate you spend on your home every year beyond the mortgage itself?