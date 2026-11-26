Technip Energies has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 conference and exhibition as a Silver Sponsor, reinforcing its involvement in West Africa's expanding gas and industrial infrastructure markets. The company's participation comes as partners advance plans to expand the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development and convert regional gas resources into domestic energy supply.

GTA partners are evaluating a second development phase that could increase combined production capacity beyond 5 million tons per annum. The proposed expansion centers on a gravity-based structure incorporating modular liquefaction facilities, building on existing offshore infrastructure. Phase 2 planning forms part of a broader effort to extend the project's export capacity while supporting domestic gas markets in Mauritania and Senegal.

In Senegal, Technip Energies is also involved in the modernization of the Société Africaine de Raffinage refinery under the ACATBS project. The upgrade aims to expand domestic fuel-processing capacity, strengthen supply security and reduce reliance on imported refined products. The project also incorporates local content requirements, creating opportunities for Senegalese engineering professionals through employment and technical training.

The company's regional portfolio extends into Guinea-Conakry, where it has secured a front-end engineering design contract for an alumina refinery. The proposed facility will process locally sourced bauxite into alumina, supporting the development of domestic mineral-processing capacity and creating links between the mining and industrial sectors.

Technip Energies has also played a central role in delivering GTA's first development phase. The company engineered the project's FPSO vessel, which processes up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day before transferring treated gas to the nearshore floating LNG facility. The project loaded its first commercial LNG cargo in April 2025, establishing Mauritania and Senegal as gas exporters.

At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026, Technip Energies will deliver a technical presentation, presented by Dominique Gadelle, Vice President for Front-End, Markets and Solutions. The company will further sponsor a National Spotlight on Senegal, a dedicated session examining onshore investment promotion, offshore production expansion and gas-to-power development as the country advances its energy strategy.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, Senegal, under the theme“Powering Investment. Delivering Prosperity: Executing the Region's Energy Strategy.” The event brings together governments, investors and industry stakeholders to advance regional energy projects and infrastructure development. To register, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.