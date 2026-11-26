Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:04 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation: Today announced that its subsidiary, STORZ & BICKEL GmbH, has received the Flower Forward Award for Whole-Flower Vaporization Innovation at Americans for Safe Access's 2026 Cannabis Safety Awards. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $0.63.
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