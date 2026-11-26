Marimaca Copper Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:07 AM EST - Marimaca Copper Corp.: Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañía Minera Cielo Azul Limitada, has received the Método de Explotación de Minas (Mining Method) Sectorial Permit from Chile's National Geology and Mining Service for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.15.
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