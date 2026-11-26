Loblaw Companies
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:13 AM EST - Loblaw Companies: Announces that its Real Canadian Superstore® officially opens its doors today at Buffalo Run on Tsuut'ina Nation, bordering southwest Calgary. The new 102,300-square-foot store brings a full-service shopping experience, 280 new jobs and greater access to fresh food and everyday essentials for Tsuut'ina Nation members and surrounding communities. Loblaw Companies shares T.L are trading unchanged at $72.08.
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