Morguard Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:19 AM EST - Morguard Corp: Says its 2026 Economic Outlook and Market Fundamental Third-Quarter Update reports Canada's office market recovery accelerated in the third quarter as leasing demand strengthened, market fundamentals improved and investor confidence continued to build. Morguard shares T are trading unchanged at $111.90.
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