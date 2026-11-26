Rogers Sugar Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Today reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 results with consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million and $160.4 million for the current quarter and the year, respectively. Rogers Sugar Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.71.
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