Canada's premier urban retail landlord, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI), continues to prove why it is a standout choice for income investors. Focusing heavily on the country's six major markets-Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal-RioCan has built a portfolio around high-density, transit-oriented real estate where foot traffic is constant and land is scarce. Rather than relying on a single dominant retailer, it spreads its anchor risk across essential grocery conglomerates like Loblaws, Metro, and Sobeys, alongside popular discount brands such as Dollarama and Winners.

Because its properties sit in densely populated urban corridors, RioCan commands substantial pricing power. In the third quarter of 2026, the average net rent for new leases reached $31.45 per square foot, representing a 32% premium over the $23.81 average rent on existing occupied space.

The biggest catalyst for RioCan in 2026 has been its strategic retreat from capital-intensive residential development. Management effectively completed a $1.3 billion monetization target by selling off residential inventory and completed rental towers to free up capital. By pivoting back to its pure-play retail roots, RioCan strengthened its balance sheet and drove retail committed occupancy to a record 98.9%. This refined focus helped grow Q3 2026 core funds from operations by 5.1% to $0.41 per unit, alongside a 4.2% increase in same-property net operating income.

Up roughly 18% year to date, RioCan pays monthly distributions totaling $1.16 per year, translating into an attractive yield of approximately 5.2%. With quarterly distributions of roughly $0.29 sitting at a sustainable 70% FFO payout ratio, investing around $19,200 would generate $1,000 in annual passive income.