MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 26 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- FIFA has been the victim of a cyberattack, but the breach did not involve documents linked to its hugely controversial World Cup private investment plan, reported PA Media/dpa.

It is understood that individuals recently gained access to data by impersonating FIFA staff members, rather than exploiting flaws in the governing body's cybersecurity systems.

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has claimed responsibility for the attack and posted screenshots in support of its claim on its X account on Nov 19.

The PA understands that an internal analysis conducted by FIFA found that the hack accounted for a breach involving 0.1 per cent of all data held by the organisation, and that no documents related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal were obtained.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was forced to abandon the proposal in August after three continental confederations rejected it.

The proposal sought private investment in a company that would control the commercial rights to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.

FIFA has since invited members of its Council to its headquarters in Zurich to view documents related to FFE.

Football Association chair and FIFA vice-president Debbie Hewitt is understood to have accepted the invitation and viewed the documents on Tuesday.

Strict protocols were in place, including a requirement to hand over her phone before viewing the documents and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Confirming the cyberattack, a FIFA spokesperson said:“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information.

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

“FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa