MENAFN - The Conversation) At a summit in Brussels this month, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed breakthroughs in the UK-EU“reset” begun under his predecessor Keir Starmer.

The summit produced agreement on several important issues. New rules from March 2028 will remove the need for certification of animal and food products, UK and EU emissions trading systems (ETS) will be linked, and a youth experience scheme will enable up to 100,000 18 to 31-year-olds to work and study in the UK or EU.

And in the meantime, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working towards a closer relationship.

Yet the announcement came in for criticism from the political right. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued that Burnham had“oversold” the deal when he presented it to parliament. She said the prime minister was trying to take Britain“back to 2015”.

Meanwhile, Reform UK's leader Nigel Farage claimed the agreement amounted to a betrayal of Brexit.

A lightning rod for criticism

Notably, the reset appears to be garnering more intense criticism than it did under Starmer. One reason for this is that the stakes are now higher. Burnham has already sought to shift the dial on Europe and has openly flirted with the possibility of the UK rejoining the EU.

Both sides see the summit an opportunity to lay the groundwork for the bigger fight to come.

Criticism of the deal is already having a chilling effect. Burnham has been noticeably more coy in his language about rejoining the EU, insisting in his remarks to the House of Commons that he would seek to rejoin only if it was in the UK's interests – and on the back of a new referendum.

But the criticism from the Conservatives and Reform of the reset announcement misses the point. What it actually does is highlight the limitations of being outside the EU.

Badenoch's claim that Burnham oversold the deal partly reflects the numbers involved, which look small but are in fact significant. The promised 0.4% increase in GDP amounts to a significant economic boost at a time when UK growth has been sluggish. This is hardly trivial.

Meanwhile, the non-EU trade deals preferred by Reform and the Conservatives have resulted in a far smaller contributon to UK growth than Burnham's reset deal. UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), for instance, is associated with an anticipated boost to GDP just one tenth the size of the current reset.

And yes, Badenoch may be right that the figure is not going to change the world. But this reflects the limitations imposed by Brexit more than anything else.

Back in 2016, the Leave campaign claimed that withdrawing from the EU would not disproportionately affect the trading relationship with the bloc. That turned out to be illusory, as the EU correctly surmised that affording the UK special treatment would undermine the value of membership and lead to the disintegration of the internal market.

Thus, the EU has opposed efforts by the UK to negotiate piecemeal integration into the single market – which it describes as“cherry picking”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has only been willing to negotiate on specific areas where it sees a discernible benefit for the bloc.

The real limitation of Burnham's deal is not a lack of ambition, but the strictures imposed by Brexit. And getting that 0.4% figure up would mean being open to more radical forms of re-engagement – as Burnham is indeed doing. (Estimates of the economic benefits of rejoining the EU are between 4%-6% of GDP).

Badenoch also notes, correctly, that the deal requires the UK to align with EU rules. But again, this is a symptom of Brexit, which removed the UK from EU decision-making forums and from any say over these rules. Since Brexit, the UK has continued to mimic EU rules in many areas – including state aid – without having any influence over them.

Solving the UK's rule-taker problem arguably points to the benefits of rejoining. This would return the UK's place within the EU's legislative process and solve the so-called “democratic deficit” afflicting third-party countries participating in the internal market.

The simultaneous conversations on the reset and rejoining the EU result in a paradox for both sides. For the right, criticising Burnham's agreement offers a means of heading off further moves towards the EU. But it also highlights the very real limitations of what is possible outside that framework.

And for Burnham and Labour europhiles, the need to tout the agreement as a success misses a clear opportunity to highlight the limits of Brexit and the benefits of rejoining.

Both sides, in their own way, miss what the reset really makes clear. That is that the deal exposes the continued trade-offs of Brexit and the limits of what is possible outside the EU.

Hence the political right may inadvertently bolster the case for rejoining – while Labour proudly showcases what can be achieved from the outside.