MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the Center Group of Forces, in an interview with the Third World War projec t.

“They (Russian forces – ed.) wanted to be in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk by now. But we have reached a point where, in some areas, they are now thinking about stabilizing their own situation rather than advancing,” Zhorin said.

According to him, in the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps, the current task of Russian units is to halt the advance of Ukrainian troops and stabilize their own positions. To achieve this, the enemy has had to redeploy forces and resources and shift their attention from other parts of the front, including the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka sectors.

“The objectives the Russians had set for this period have been completely thwarted. They will no longer be able to achieve them,” the deputy commander stressed.

He also emphasized that Russian forces are currently unable to make significant advances towards Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman, although they continue to put pressure on Ukrainian positions in these areas.

“The enemy still has the capacity to exert pressure, but they currently has no ability to make any significant advances, at least towards Kramatorsk, Sloviansk or Lyman,” Zhorin said.

At the same time, he noted that the situation in the Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka sectors was more difficult. According to Zhorin, unable to enter Kramatorsk or bypass the city, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on it, using various types of weapons.

“The city is suffering very extensive destruction, and at present even more so than Sloviansk. It is being devastated by FPV drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs – everything imaginable. Since Russian forces cannot enter the city or bypass it, they simply started destroying it,” the deputy commander stressed.

He noted that Russian shelling had dramatically changed Kramatorsk: few local residents can be seen in the streets, and the city itself looks severely damaged.

Zhorin added that Ukraine's Defense Forces were preparing new operations modelled on Operation Vivaldi, which, in his assessment, could achieve even better results.

Ukraine foils Russia's 'Bear's Corner' encirclement plan in Kharkiv region – military spox

As Ukrinform previously reported, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the Third Army Corps, said that the main objective of Operation Vivaldi in the north of Donetsk region was to move Ukrainian troops to more advantageous defensive positions.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of Ukraine