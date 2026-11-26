MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

He stressed that both programs operate on the same principle: funding is disbursed upon achievement of agreed performance targets.

“Under the RISE program, $225 million has been received. Of this amount, $190 million is a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, guaranteed by the government of Japan, while the remaining $35 million is a loan from the International Development Association,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the World Bank has confirmed that the targets have been met. In particular, 20,000 entrepreneurs and businesses have received funding and/or services through upgraded government business support programs, while 100,000 applications have been submitted via the eDozvil (ePermit) system. Representatives of 500 companies have completed capacity-building programs on product standards harmonized with EU requirements.

The RISE program is designed to strengthen government support for small and medium-sized businesses and expand Ukrainian companies' access to foreign markets, Koretskyi noted.

Another $225 million has been provided as a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, also guaranteed by the Japanese government, under the SURGE program. It aims to establish the institutional framework for implementing and financing climate-oriented recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine.

“This is about improving public investment management and strengthening the capacity of national and local authorities to plan and implement recovery projects,” the Prime Minister explained.

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As previously reported, Ukraine would like to receive a clear plan for covering its budgetary and defense needs in 2027 as soon as possible, given the possibility of changes in European countries' policies following elections.

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