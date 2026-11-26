MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis received the Latin Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan, Bishop Iyad Twal, on Thursday at his office at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation and communication and promoting the values of love, tolerance, and fraternity as fundamental pillars of Jordanian society.

Bishop Twal commended the armed forces' role in serving the nation and its citizens and contributing to security and stability.

//Petra// AJ