MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) - Jordan climbed three spots to rank 40th out of 70 economies in the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) 2026 World Digital and AI Ranking, scoring 76.77 out of 100, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Thursday.

The Kingdom rose 16 spots overall since 2022 while maintaining its sixth-place standing in the Arab world. The latest gains place Jordan ahead of major economies including India, Greece, Brazil, and Turkey.

First globally: Telecommunications investment as a share of GDP and the number of days required to start a business.

Second globally: Artificial intelligence skills.

Third globally: Indicators related to regulatory frameworks, investment incentives, and corporate adoption of AI technologies.

Jordan posted its sharpest gains in the efficiency pillar, jumping 16 spots to 27th globally. This surge was driven by a leap in AI adoption, from 66th to 22nd worldwide, and an 18-spot climb in AI readiness to 22nd place.

Progress extended across other core categories, with Jordan advancing six spots in workforce development (36th), six in business agility (23rd), three in technology and infrastructure (31st), and two in societal values (44th).

The ministry attributed the upward trajectory to the Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Roadmap (2023–2027) and the Economic Modernization Vision, which prioritize digital infrastructure, tech talent development, and investment incentives to position the country as a regional innovation hub.

Published annually by the IMD, the ranking evaluates economies' digital readiness and ability to leverage AI for economic growth across 88 criteria grouped into five pillars: governance, technology and infrastructure, efficiency, workforce development, and values.

//Petra// HA