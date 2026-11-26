MENAFN - GetNews)"Concrete driveway by Ace Concrete Construction in Greenville, SC."Ace Concrete Construction is a locally owned concrete contractor in Greenville, SC with more than 20 years of experience. The company provides concrete driveways, patios, stamped concrete, slabs, foundations and commercial concrete across Greenville and the Upstate.

Greenville, South Carolina - Nov. 26, 2026 - Ace Concrete Construction, a concrete contractor in Greenville, SC, serves homeowners and businesses across Greenville and the Upstate from its shop at 4706 Locust Hill Rd in Taylors. Owned by Aze Woodard, the locally owned concrete company brings more than 20 years of experience to residential, decorative, commercial and industrial concrete projects.

Every job is priced in person with a free on-site estimate, so the number reflects the actual site, soil, grade and access rather than a guess over the phone. The company is listed in the Home Builders Association of Greenville directory.

"Concrete is the one part of a property nobody wants to redo," said Aze Woodard, owner of Ace Concrete Construction. "That is why every job starts with a visit to the site. The base gets prepped right, the pour gets finished right, and the crew shows up when they say they will."

Concrete Services in Greenville, SC

Concrete Driveways. New driveway installation, driveway replacement and extensions, graded to move water away from the home.

Concrete Patios. Patios, pool decks and outdoor living spaces.

Stamped and Decorative Concrete. Stamped, stained and exposed aggregate finishes for patios, walkways and pool decks.

Sidewalks, Walkways and Steps. Sidewalks, walkways, concrete steps and porches.

Garage Slabs and Building Slabs. Garage, shop, shed and basement slabs poured on prepared, compacted bases.

Foundations and Retaining Walls. Footings, reinforced foundations and concrete retaining walls.

Commercial Concrete. Commercial flatwork, site prep, and curb and gutter for businesses across the Upstate.

Industrial Concrete. Industrial slabs built to carry heavy loads and equipment.

Epoxy Flooring and Concrete Restoration. Epoxy floor coatings, crack repair and restoration for worn concrete.

Service Area

Ace Concrete Construction serves Greenville, Taylors, Greer, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Fountain Inn, Travelers Rest, Easley, Anderson, Spartanburg, Clemson, Seneca and Laurens, covering Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens counties. The company also serves Western North Carolina from its Asheville office. Driving directions to the Taylors shop and the company's Google Business Profile are available online. Property owners can request a free on-site estimate at aceconcreteconstruction or by calling (864) 696-2782.

About Ace Concrete Construction

Ace Concrete Construction is a locally owned residential and commercial concrete contractor based in Taylors, South Carolina, serving Greenville, the Upstate and Western North Carolina. Owned by Aze Woodard and founded the company has more than 20 years of concrete experience and handles driveways, patios, stamped concrete, slabs, foundations, retaining walls, and commercial and industrial work. Its mission is to build concrete that lasts, starting with honest on-site pricing and careful site preparation on every job.

Business Information

Ace Concrete Construction

4706 Locust Hill Rd Taylors, SC 29687

Phone: (864) 696-2782

Website: