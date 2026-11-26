MENAFN - GetNews) Ace Therapeutics recently announced that it provides a comprehensive portfolio of validated in vitro and in vivo models to accelerate the development of ischemic stroke therapeutics.

New York, United States - Nov. 26, 2026 - Ace Therapeutics recently announced that it provides a comprehensive portfolio of validated in vitro and in vivo models to accelerate the development of ischemic stroke therapeutics. These models are designed to serve biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners conducting mechanistic studies and evaluating new thrombolytic and neuroprotective strategies.

Over the past two decades, in vivo and in vitro models of neurotoxicity and ischemia have substantially advanced the understanding of stroke pathophysiology and accelerated the development of neuroprotective therapeutics. Translating these candidates into clinical benefit, however, continues to depend on cerebral ischemia models capable of correlating with human clinical outcomes. Ace Therapeutics introduces its preclinical ischemic stroke research services around a panel of high-quality, customizable animal and in vitro systems selected for their physiological relevance to human ischemic stroke.

Ace Therapeutics' in vitro ischemia models utilize primary cell cultures of neurons or tissue slices, most commonly from the cortex, hippocampus, or cerebellum. A notable approach is the combination of hypoxia and glucose deprivation, which aims to mimic the effects of impaired blood supply and more closely simulate ischemic conditions than models that primarily reproduce neurotoxicity. Ace Therapeutics also provides specialized blood-brain barrier (BBB) models, including two-compartment or Transwell systems for measuring permeability and transendothelial electrical resistance (TEER), as well as commercially available 3D co-culture models that enhance the study of BBB dynamics in a more physiologically relevant context.

For in vivo studies, Ace Therapeutics offers well-characterized animal models for both global and focal cerebral ischemia. Global models, such as the four-vessel occlusion (4VO) and two-vessel occlusion (2VO) preparations, simulate deficits associated with cardiac arrest and cardiac bypass surgery. Focal models—including endovascular filament occlusion (MCAO), transcranial occlusion, photothrombotic stroke, endothelin-1 administration, and thromboembolic clot models—are more directly relevant to acute ischemic stroke because they produce brain infarction and allow investigation of the penumbra, BBB injury, inflammatory processes, and cell death pathways.

Beyond model development, Ace Therapeutics delivers comprehensive preclinical evaluation, including standardized behavioral testing (e.g., Rotarod, Morris water maze, novel object recognition), advanced brain imaging with small-animal MRI and PET imaging, infarct quantification/volumetry by TTC staining, and techniques to quantify BBB disruption. These end-to-end capabilities position Ace Therapeutics as a resource for biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions seeking to de-risk stroke drug development and generate robust, translational data.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a provider of preclinical stroke research services, specializing in comprehensive stroke drug development from target validation to preclinical evaluation. Its expertise is complemented by strong capabilities and cutting-edge technologies specifically tailored to stroke research, with a mission to empower pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their research programs and advance the development of effective stroke therapies.