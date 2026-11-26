MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the new season of the Dubai Racing Carnival already in full swing, Ali Al Ali, CEO of the Dubai Racing Club, looked relaxed in his office overlooking the Meydan track.

After its perfect start on November 6, the Carnival continues to draw elite horses, jockeys and trainers for high-profile races.

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The five-month-long festival of racing will culminate with the 2027 Dubai World Cup, one of the richest race nights in the world, on March 27.

For a man who fell in love with horses and racing during his school days, Ali is now incredibly proud to play his part in the glorious success of the Carnival, which blends racing with fashion, entertainment and fine dining.

His biggest inspiration remains His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership propelled Meydan to new heights last March when it hosted the Dubai World Cup, bringing the who's who of the racing industry to these shores despite the regional conflict.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Ali says the big success of the 30th edition of the World Cup would never surprise those who have followed the glorious transformation of Dubai under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed.

Q: Every season, the Dubai Racing Carnival sets exceptionally high standards, whether in racing, hospitality or entertainment. What goes into maintaining those standards year after year?

A: The secret is that we have a team that is never content with success by itself. They're always looking for new ways of creating a race night that is not like any other race night around the world. Dubai itself is a city that never stands still, and I believe Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says: "If you stand still, you're going backwards." So this is the type of spirit that we have in racing, the type of people that we have here, working towards innovation, working towards creating new ways of entertaining the guests, new ways of elevating the experience, new ways of having the best when it comes to hospitality and, of course, racing itself.

Q: The Dubai Racing Carnival has just started. What can racing fans and visitors expect from the season ahead?

A: You see, the trend is that the Carnival is now becoming somewhat of a go-to place for the weekend, whereas in past years it was mainly suited for horsemen and people who understand horse racing. Right now you have people coming in and experiencing horse racing like never before.

The Carnival has become a carnival of entertainment, a carnival of racing, a carnival of hospitality, and we continue to enhance it, not year by year, but week by week.

We always look at how we can give our guests an experience like no other because, at the end of the day, our competition is just across the road, in Dubai. So you have to compete with a night out on a Friday night at DIFC, a family night out shopping at Dubai Mall, or a day out at the beach.

There's a lot of competition around Dubai that we look at and benchmark against to see how well we can deliver an experience like no other to the people coming here, not just in the UAE, but across the region.

Q: The 2026 Dubai World Cup took place in the last week of March, a month after the region was thrown into uncertainty because of the conflict. Staging an event of that scale during such a difficult period demonstrated remarkable resilience. As the CEO of Dubai Racing Club, how proud were you of what the team and the country achieved?

A: I was immensely proud, not only of our team and what we achieved, but of Dubai and the UAE as a whole. What made it particularly special was the confidence people had in Dubai. I spoke to international visitors from America, Asia, Europe and across the world, and the message was consistent. They felt safe, they felt reassured, and they had complete confidence in Dubai and its leadership. Despite everything happening in the region, they never hesitated to come. To me, that says a great deal about the trust Dubai has earned over the years.

Of course, these were challenging times. But when you have the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the guidance and support of our Chairman, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, you move forward with confidence. You remain focused, you do your job, and you deliver. That is exactly what our team did. What I found most inspiring about the 2026 Dubai World Cup was the collective effort behind it. Dubai Police, DEWA, RTA, our government partners, the private sector and, of course, the entire Dubai Racing Club team all came together with one shared determination: to ensure the Dubai World Cup went ahead successfully. That level of unity, commitment and determination was something truly special to witness. And I believe the international racing community played an important part in this story as well. By coming to Dubai during such a challenging period, they demonstrated their confidence in our city and sent a powerful message to the world.

For me, the 2026 Dubai World Cup was about much more than horse racing. It was a reflection of Dubai's resilience, the strength of our leadership, and what we are capable of achieving when everyone comes together. And perhaps the most powerful message of all was a simple one: Dubai keeps moving forward.

Q: The Dubai World Cup also celebrated its 30th anniversary last March. When you look at iconic racing events such as Royal Ascot, the Breeders' Cup and the Kentucky Derby, many have been around for more than a century. Yet, in just 30 years, the Dubai World Cup has earned a similar level of prestige, attracting the world's leading trainers and horse owners. All the top trainers, owners, jockeys want to be part of the Dubai World Cup. Any win here is a landmark moment in their careers. How remarkable is it to see the Dubai World Cup become such an iconic event in the sport?

A. It is something we are incredibly proud of. When you look at the history and heritage of events such as Royal Ascot, the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup, it is an extraordinary achievement for the Dubai World Cup to have established itself among the world's most prestigious racing events in just 30 years. But I believe this success reflects something much bigger. It reflects the journey of Dubai and the UAE. We are a relatively young nation, yet we have achieved extraordinary things, from the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah to building one of the world's leading airlines. And behind these achievements is the vision of our leadership, particularly His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose ambition has always been to strive for excellence and bring the very best of the world to Dubai. The Dubai World Cup is a reflection of that vision.

Today, the world's leading owners, trainers and jockeys aspire to compete here, and winning in Dubai is considered a defining moment in their careers. We are immensely proud of what has been achieved over the past 30 years, and our responsibility now is to build on that legacy and make the next 30 years even more successful.

Q: It's not just the Dubai World Cup, but the sport itself, both locally and globally, has benefited immensely from the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum...

A: When we reflect on the 350-year history of horse racing, I believe very few individuals have made a contribution as significant and lasting as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness has not only supported horse racing, he has helped shape its modern history. His vision, passion and investment have transformed the sport, created opportunities across the world and inspired generations of owners, breeders, trainers and jockeys. And I genuinely believe that even in the next 350 years, it will be extremely difficult to see someone match the scale of his contribution. His Highness has not simply been part of horse racing's history. He has helped define it.

Q: And the majestic Meydan racecourse has become one of the most iconic stages. What does this venue represent for the country, and how important is it in reflecting Sheikh Mohammed's vision for the sport?

A: The racecourse is an extension of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Meydan has been here for the last 15-16 years, and I have been a spectator for so long, and I'm still mesmerised, and I still get surprised by the new places that you can find within this mega-structure that is built on the racecourse.

We continue to evolve, we continue to create new activations throughout the venue, and I think it's an endless task considering how big the racecourse is and how excellent it is at hosting major events.

And we're looking at companies that are not horse racing companies, or not involved in horse racing, choosing this venue to have their activations. This shows that the venue is indeed a multipurpose venue, and not only for racing.

Q: Sheikh Mohammed is not only passionate about horse racing but is also a rider himself who has won some of the most prestigious international endurance championships around the world. How big a role has it played, of Sheikh Mohammed leading by example?

A: It's the first and biggest reason for the success of equestrian sports and horse racing to be precise in Dubai and the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed's passion just grows and grows with horse racing, it grows and grows with endurance racing. His support is the most crucial part in our success and sustainability of our growth as well.

Q: My Racing Syndicate is one of the new establishments in the UAE. It was formed by a group of Indian and Pakistani expatriates. Given that India and Pakistan are not traditionally associated with horse racing, how encouraging is it to see people from these communities getting involved in the sport here?

A: Indians and Pakistanis coming together in Dubai for horse racing is beautiful. That's the beauty of horse racing, it connects people. But horse racing is actually a big sport in India. There are a lot of big owners in India who have horses here with us in Dubai. Syndicates are a big part of racing around the world. We always support them and we always make sure that they are taken care of when it comes to training their horses or racing their horses here at Meydan.

Q: Dubai has that 'wow' factor now. Across the world, there is a sense of awe and admiration for the way this city has transformed itself in the past 30 years. The Dubai World Cup also started around the same time. How important is this event in contributing to the city's tourism appeal?

A: Huge. Horse racing contributes to tourism in a very big way. We have people coming here and bringing their horses from all around the world, and they come and accept that.

It's either direct impact or indirect impact. From a direct perspective, you've got horses coming in and paying the livery charges, buying food for the horses, running during races, activating races. You've got the media rights, etc. All of that impacts the economy in a direct way.

And indirectly, you've got all these horses coming through Dubai, bringing all these multi-ultra-high-net-worth individuals to Dubai, who will then look at Dubai in a different way from a business perspective, opening their businesses in Dubai, buying properties. Those are all indirect ways of horse racing impacting the economy.

So I think that's a huge vehicle for Dubai. And this is why I believe Sheikh Mohammed not only created the Dubai World Cup for horses to run but also to create a brand for Dubai globally.

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