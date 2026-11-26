Nearly Half Off On Tickets For Some Dubai Amusement Parks In Flash Sale On Friday
The 'pick-a-park' ticket, which normally sells for Dh295, will be on sale for Dh149. This ticket offers one-day access to any one theme park from Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Waterpark.Recommended For You
Visitors can also add a Real Madrid Park ticket for just Dh30, if they plan to choose another park when purchasing the pick-a-park ticket.
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Tickets will be available online at Dubai Parks and Resorts' website on Friday, November 27, valid for visits from November 28, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
Blackout dates, or dates that these tickets will not be applicable for, are December 2–4 and December 25–30, 2026.ALSO READ
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