The global PCBs in computers and peripherals market was valued at US$21.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$29 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, compact electronics, cloud infrastructure, gaming systems and connected peripherals.

Advanced Computing Requirements Reshape PCB Design

Increasing processing power and device miniaturization are creating demand for high-density printed circuit board architectures with improved thermal dissipation, signal integrity and space efficiency. Desktop computers, laptops, servers and peripherals must support multi-core processors, graphics processing units, high-speed memory and advanced connectivity within increasingly compact form factors.

Manufacturers are adopting microvia technology, surface-mount components, multilayer stack-ups and advanced interconnect solutions to meet these performance requirements. High-layer-count rigid PCBs remain important for premium motherboards and servers, while rigid-flex PCBs are gaining traction in ultrabooks, tablets, detachable keyboards and other space-constrained devices. These trends are accelerating investment in advanced laminates, precision fabrication and optimized board layouts.

Thermal Management and Signal Integrity Become Critical

Higher processing capacity generates greater heat, particularly in compact computing systems with restricted airflow. PCB designers are incorporating thermal vias, copper pours, heat sinks and other heat-dissipation features to reduce hotspots and improve reliability. Effective thermal management is especially important in gaming, computer-aided design, AI modeling and other data-intensive applications.

Signal integrity and electromagnetic interference shielding are also central to modern PCB development. Copper planes, differential pair routing and controlled-impedance traces support reliable data transmission across dense interconnects. Precision-engineered PCB layouts are essential for technologies including PCIe Gen4 and Gen5, Thunderbolt, HDMI 2.1, USB-C and DDR5 memory.

AI PCs, Edge Computing and Smart Peripherals Drive New Opportunities

AI-enabled PCs, neural processing units, ARM-based platforms and edge servers are expanding the range of PCB applications. These systems require customized boards that integrate logic, power management and machine learning accelerators while maintaining high-speed, low-latency performance.

Innovation is also advancing across biometric scanners, wireless keyboards, virtual reality accessories, digital pens, external storage devices and gaming peripherals. PCBs featuring embedded antennas, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi components, sensors and flexible interconnects enable compact, connected and ergonomic products. Hybrid work, remote learning, content creation and e-commerce are further sustaining demand for notebooks, tablets and productivity accessories.

Market Scope and Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the global PCBs in computers and peripherals market by value in US dollars. Coverage includes connectivity and end-use segments across major geographic markets.



Connectivity: Wireless and wired

End-use: Residential and commercial Regions: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

The wireless segment is forecast to reach US$18.6 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 4%. The wired segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the analysis period. The U.S. market was valued at US$5.7 billion in 2025, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach US$6 billion by 2032. The analysis also examines market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other significant regional economies.

Report Benefits and Key Questions



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed evaluation of global and regional PCB market trends

Assessment of growth drivers, restraints and emerging technology requirements

Competitive intelligence covering major manufacturers and geographic presence

Identification of high-growth segments and potential revenue opportunities

Analysis of expected changes in regional and segment market shares

Company profiles and strategic outlooks for leading industry participants Complimentary report updates for one year

Companies Featured



Advanced Circuits

AT&S

BMK Group

Cirexx International

Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Elec & Eltek International Co., Ltd.

Ellington Electronics Technology Group

EMSG Inc.

Excello Circuits

HiTech Circuits Co., Ltd.

JHYPCB

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Murrietta Circuits

Onanon Inc.

Park Aerospace Corp

PCBCart

Sanmina Corporation

Sierra Circuits

TTM Technologies, Inc. Unimicron Technology Corporation

Domain Expert Insights and Strategic Intelligence

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia, providing context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These insights are synthesized to identify the direction of the PCBs in computers and peripherals market, the forces influencing competitive change and the developments most likely to affect business strategy. The analysis also extends beyond market-level findings to examine companies shaping the competitive environment.

Market share analysis is provided where it offers meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures vary by geography, the report evaluates major regional markets at a level of detail aligned with their individual dynamics. This approach gives decision-makers a clearer view of competitive positioning, technology investment priorities and future opportunities across the global printed circuit board industry.

Key Attributes

