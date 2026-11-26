ORLANDO, United States, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys.org has relaunched as a complete legal resource, bringing together a national directory of trusted attorneys and law firms, plain-language legal information, and current legal news in one place. The new platform is built for how people search today, with attorney and firm profiles and legal guides structured so that both search engines and AI assistants can find, understand, and cite them.

For more than 10 years, Attorneys.org has helped people find legal representation and understand the issues in front of them. The redesign builds on that history and brings the brand in line with a major shift in how legal help is found. Many people now skip the list of search results entirely and ask an AI assistant a full question about their situation, then act on the answer. Those answers depend on the quality of the sources behind them, and Attorneys.org has been rebuilt to be one of the sources they draw from.

Every page on the site is organized and marked up with structured data, so the details of an attorney's background or the facts in a legal guide can be read accurately by people, search engines, and AI tools. The directory lists more than 186,000 attorneys nationwide and can be searched by legal issue, attorney name, firm name, or location. State, city, and practice area pages make it easy to see who handles a given type of case in a given place. Each profile presents an attorney's experience, practice areas, awards, and contact information in a consistent format, and law firm pages connect each firm to its attorneys.

The legal information library has been rewritten from start to finish. Each guide explains a legal issue in everyday language, answers the questions people ask most often, and cites the statutes and rules that apply. Material that no longer reflects current law has been removed, so readers and AI tools alike are working from accurate, up-to-date information.

Attorneys.org also keeps visitors informed beyond the guides. Legal News covers developments in the law that affect individuals, families, and businesses, and the Attorneys.org Podcast gives listeners a closer look at the law firms and attorneys featured in the directory.

Together, these pieces give people one dependable place to turn when a legal problem comes up. Someone can read about their issue, follow the news that affects it, and find an experienced attorney who handles that kind of case, all without leaving Attorneys.org.

About Attorneys.org

Attorneys.org is a national legal resource that has connected people with trusted attorneys and reliable legal information for more than 10 years. Its directory features over 186,000 attorneys across 71 practice areas in every state, searchable by legal issue, attorney name, firm name, or location. Alongside the directory, Attorneys.org publishes plain-language legal guides, current legal news, and a podcast featuring law firms from across the country. Built for the AI search era, the platform is structured so that search engines and AI assistants can find, understand, and cite its attorney profiles and legal content, making Attorneys.org a dependable source wherever people look for legal help.

To learn more, search the directory, or read the latest legal guides and news, users can visit Attorneys.org.

Contact

Vincent Thomas

Attorneys.org

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