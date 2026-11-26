Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Drones - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drones market was valued at US$791.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. Market growth is being supported by advances in autonomous navigation, onboard data processing, computer vision, machine learning, and coordinated drone fleet operations.

The comprehensive AI in drones market report analyzes industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, technology adoption, end-use demand, and regional opportunities. It provides market forecasts from 2025 through 2032 to support strategic planning, investment assessment, product development, and business expansion.

Autonomous Drone Operations Reshape the Market

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the transition from manually controlled aircraft to autonomous aerial systems. AI-powered computer vision enables drones to analyze terrain, detect obstacles, recognize objects, and adjust flight paths in real time. Navigation systems combine satellite positioning with visual localization to maintain flight stability in environments where GPS coverage may be limited.

AI-driven mission planning also helps optimize flight patterns, improve coverage, and reduce energy consumption. These capabilities allow operators to supervise multiple drones rather than control each aircraft continuously, increasing operational scalability in infrastructure inspection, surveying, agriculture, security, and environmental monitoring.

Onboard AI Enables Real-Time Analysis

Edge computing and onboard AI processors are reducing dependence on post-flight data analysis. Agricultural drones can identify crop stress and modify treatment routes during a mission. Infrastructure inspection drones can detect structural anomalies and immediately record coordinates for maintenance teams. Search-and-rescue drones can analyze imagery during deployment to identify people, vehicles, or relevant objects without waiting for footage to be processed afterward.

Real-time analytics can shorten response times, reduce repeat flights, and minimize bandwidth requirements. The integration of sensing, analysis, and action is positioning AI-enabled drones as active operational systems across commercial, government, and defense applications.

Collaborative Drone Networks Expand Capabilities

AI is also enabling coordinated fleets and drone swarm operations. Algorithms can distribute coverage areas, monitor mission progress, maintain separation distances, and redirect nearby aircraft when an anomaly is detected. In logistics, coordinated drones can optimize delivery routes based on battery capacity, distance, and delivery priority. Disaster response teams can use multiple drones to accelerate aerial mapping and create more comprehensive situational intelligence.

This shift from individual aircraft to connected drone networks supports larger and more complex missions while allowing ground teams to manage fleet-level performance.

Key AI in Drones Market Growth Drivers



Rising demand for automated inspection in energy, utilities, construction, and infrastructure

Expansion of precision agriculture and targeted crop monitoring

Growing use of drones in emergency response and disaster assessment

Development of drone delivery and logistics programs

Integration with geographic information systems and advanced mapping platforms

Demand for reduced human exposure in hazardous operating environments

Improvements in onboard processors, sensors, and real-time analytics

Regulatory progress supporting beyond visual line of sight operations Increased adoption in defense, surveillance, urban planning, and environmental monitoring

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the AI in drones market by value in US dollars across the following segments:



Component: Infrastructure, software, and services

Technology: Machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, and other technologies

End Use: Military, government, and commercial applications Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world

Market and Regional Insights



The infrastructure component segment is forecast to reach US$1.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.9%.

The software component segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% during the analysis period.

The United States AI in drones market was valued at US$236.9 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25%, reaching US$677.1 million by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global AI in drones market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, components, and end-use sectors offer the strongest growth potential?

What market drivers and constraints are influencing adoption?

How are regional and segment shares expected to change? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured



AeroVironment, Inc.

DAC.digital

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

DroneDeploy

Honeywell International Inc.

ideaForge Technology Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Matterport, Inc. Parrot Drone SAS

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators

The report incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprise leaders, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology development, conference sessions, executive presentations, regulatory changes, and other market-relevant sources.

Its intelligence base includes corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, panel discussions, industry blogs, and validated secondary research. These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, emerging opportunities, competitive developments, and factors likely to influence long-term demand.

The analysis also extends beyond global market estimates to examine companies participating in and shaping the AI drone ecosystem. Where relevant, market share is assessed at the regional level to reflect differences in competitive structure, regulation, technology adoption, and end-use demand.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Detailed coverage of major geographic markets and industry segments

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading AI drone companies

Analysis of autonomous flight, edge computing, computer vision, and drone swarm trends

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Attributes

