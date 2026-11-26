Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial Fasteners Market was valued at US$101.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$128.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by sustained demand across automotive manufacturing, industrial machinery, aerospace, building and construction, home appliances, motors and pumps, plumbing products, and other industrial applications.

The comprehensive market report examines the trends, competitive developments, technologies, economic conditions, and supply chain factors influencing the global industrial fasteners industry. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their effects on sourcing strategies, production costs, trade flows, supplier relationships, and regional manufacturing activity.

Industrial Fasteners Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for industrial fasteners continues to benefit from infrastructure investment, factory automation, vehicle production, aerospace manufacturing, and the modernization of industrial equipment. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on lightweight materials, corrosion resistance, improved durability, precision engineering, and application-specific performance. These priorities are accelerating innovation across threaded, non-threaded, metal, plastic, and aerospace-grade fasteners.

Automotive electrification is creating additional opportunities for fastening systems engineered for battery assemblies, lightweight vehicle structures, thermal management systems, and advanced electronic components. In aerospace, stringent safety, reliability, and weight requirements are supporting demand for specialized high-performance products. Construction activity and capital investment in machinery are also expected to reinforce long-term market expansion.

Trade policies remain an important influence on the competitive landscape. Tariffs on steel, aluminum, components, and finished products can affect procurement costs and encourage manufacturers to diversify supply chains or relocate production. The report evaluates these pressures alongside broader changes in globalization, regional sourcing, and manufacturing investment.

Market Segment Outlook



Raw materials: Metal and plastic.

Product types: Externally threaded, internally threaded, non-threaded, and aerospace-grade fasteners. Applications: Automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace, building and construction, home appliances, motors and pumps, plumbing products, lawn and garden equipment, and other applications.

Metal fasteners represent the largest raw-material segment and are forecast to reach US$113.4 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Plastic fasteners are projected to expand at a faster CAGR of 5.1%, supported by demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, electrically insulating, and application-specific components.

Regional Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis

The report provides market estimates and forecasts for the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis covers France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among other markets.

The U.S. Industrial Fasteners Market was valued at US$18.5 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% and reach US$24.9 billion by 2030. The analysis also identifies evolving demand patterns in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, and other significant manufacturing economies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the impact of tariffs, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption, sourcing diversification, and geographic realignment across more than 180 countries. Its analysis considers the effects of heightened trade tensions during 2025, continuing policy changes, and the legacy of Trump-era tariffs on international industrial fastener trade.

Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, changing production footprints, and structural shifts in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating market cycles and long-term performance.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals addresses product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies, population growth, urbanization, and manufacturing investment. The report also reviews 2025 global market share estimates and categorizes the competitive presence of leading companies.

Competitive Landscape

The Industrial Fasteners Market report includes profiles and competitive intelligence covering 376 companies. Featured organizations include:



A. Agrati S.p.A.

Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC

Bulten AB

Earnest Machine Product Company

Federal Screw Works

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Infasco

KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

LISI Group, LISI Aerospace, and LISI Automotive

MacLean-Fogg Company

MNP Corp.

Nifco Inc.

Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp.

Cherry Aerospace

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Sundram Fasteners Limited

TR Fastenings Ltd. Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and Industrial Fasteners Market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Detailed evaluation of major product, material, application, and geographic segments.

Analysis of tariffs, trade developments, sourcing risks, and supply chain realignment.

Competitive positioning, company profiles, and global market share estimates.

Assessment of innovation, technology, regulatory, and economic trends.

Actionable intelligence to support market entry, investment, procurement, and growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing ongoing access to significant market developments.

The report addresses how the global Industrial Fasteners Market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how tariffs and economic conditions may affect market performance, and how leading manufacturers are positioned within the changing competitive environment.



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