CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT celebrates its 8th anniversary, reflecting eight years of growth from crypto margin trading to a leading multi-asset broker. Since its founding in 2018, the company has expanded its offering across traditional and digital financial markets, building a global community of over one million traders across more than 150 countries.

To celebrate the milestone and thank its clients for their continued trust and support, PrimeXBT now offers a 50% Deposit Bonus* (T&Cs apply). Available on both MT5 and PXTrader 2.0 platforms, the bonus can be activated through the Rewards Center under My Promo, giving users additional trading margin and greater flexibility to manage their positions and trading strategies.

Over the past 8 years, PrimeXBT has built an innovative multi-asset ecosystem, bringing over 350 trading instruments across Forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies together through its PXTrader 2.0 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, alongside an integrated crypto exchange. With accounts denominated in USD, USDT, USDC, BTC and ETH and a wide range of local payment methods, clients can access global financial markets using either fiat or crypto as trading capital.

In 2026, PrimeXBT further expanded its offering and trading technology, introducing 24/7 Gold trading, Tokenised Stock Crypto Futures and Pre-IPO Trading. Its integration with the TradingView platform combined professional-grade charting and market analysis with direct trade execution, while the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity and a Trading API opened new possibilities for AI-assisted account interaction and trading automation.

PrimeXBT has also focused on delivering top-tier trading conditions and greater value to clients, introducing lower spreads, Swap-Free options and additional cost savings through its VIP Tiers Program and Rewards Center, reflecting its continued commitment to putting traders first.

Jonatan Randin, CMT - Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT, commented: "Eight years ago, we set out to challenge the way people access and trade financial markets. Since then, we've continuously pushed forward with new technology, improved trading conditions and solutions designed around traders' needs. Our growth reflects that focus, but we're not standing still. As the industry evolves, our ambition is to stay ahead of the curve, keep raising standards and deliver a superior trading experience for clients worldwide."

PrimeXBT's journey has been supported by continued international expansion and a growing regulatory footprint, including regulation by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The company has also strengthened its presence through local partnerships, educational initiatives and community engagement across Africa, Asia and Latin America, while earning over 30 industry awards for its trading platforms, conditions and services.

As PrimeXBT enters its ninth year, it remains focused on expanding market access, advancing its trading technology and strengthening the connection between crypto and traditional finance. With AI-assisted trading and new market opportunities becoming part of its ecosystem, the company continues to build on its progress, driving innovation and shaping the future of trading.

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*The 50% Deposit Bonus is subject to applicable terms and conditions and country restrictions.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies. This unified experience extends across the native PXTrader 2.0 platform, MetaTrader 5, and the TradingView platform, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

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