Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace fasteners market was valued at US$7.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The market outlook reflects increasing aircraft production, fleet modernization, defense investment, space industry expansion, and continued demand for precision-engineered fastening solutions.

This comprehensive aerospace fasteners market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive developments, technology advances, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also assesses recent global tariff developments and their effects on supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, trade flows, and the geographic realignment of aerospace manufacturing.

Aerospace Fasteners Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rising commercial aviation demand remains a major catalyst for aerospace fasteners market growth. Aircraft manufacturers and suppliers are increasing production to address passenger traffic growth, replace aging fleets, and support airline modernization programs. This activity is strengthening demand for high-performance rivets, screws, nuts, bolts, and specialized fastening systems used across aircraft structures and assemblies.

Defense modernization is generating additional market opportunities as governments invest in advanced military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance platforms, and related aerospace programs. At the same time, satellite deployment, space exploration, commercial launch activity, and emerging space tourism initiatives are creating new requirements for specialized fasteners capable of meeting rigorous performance and reliability standards.

Material and manufacturing innovation is also influencing the competitive landscape. Titanium, stainless steel, and advanced superalloys continue to support demanding aerospace applications, while additive manufacturing, automated assembly, and precision production technologies are improving product consistency and manufacturing efficiency. Stringent aerospace safety, certification, traceability, and quality requirements are expected to sustain demand for dependable fastening solutions throughout the forecast period.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Rivets: The rivets segment is forecast to reach US$4.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Screws: The screws segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2030.

United States: The U.S. aerospace fasteners market was valued at approximately US$2.3 billion in 2024.

China: China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching approximately US$1.4 billion by 2030. Other Growth Markets: The report provides forecasts and analysis for Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the aerospace fasteners market by value in U.S. dollars. Product coverage includes rivets, screws, nuts and bolts, and other product types. End-use segments comprise commercial aviation, defense and space, and general aviation.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Latest Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis



Tariff and Trade Impact: Analysis of tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, including sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, cost pressures, and manufacturing realignment.

Updated Forecasts: Revised global and regional projections through 2030 account for tariffs, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in international trade. Historical analysis covers 2015 through 2023.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Assessment of changing regional prospects, economic indicators, aerospace investment patterns, and market opportunities.

Technology and Innovation: Coverage of product development, process innovation, emerging manufacturing technologies, and evolving industry requirements. Competitive Intelligence: Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche, and smaller market participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the economic, trade, regulatory, and technology factors reshaping the global aerospace fasteners industry. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for tariff exposure, supply chain changes, regional investment, competitive positioning, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The research includes profiles and market analysis covering 144 companies. Featured participants include Carpenter Technology Corporation, Ateliers De La Haute Garonne Ets Auriol Et Cie, Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Allfast Fastening Systems, AVK Industrial Products, B&B Specialties, Inc., California Screw Products Corporation, Click Bond, Inc., Arconic, Inc., ATF, Inc., Avibank Mfg., Inc., Cherry Aerospace, Chun Yu Group, Clarendon Specialty Fasteners, and Avdel (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and aerospace fasteners market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major product categories, end-use sectors, and geographic markets.

Insight into the drivers, constraints, and technology trends influencing future industry growth.

Competitive profiles and positioning analysis for leading aerospace fastener manufacturers.

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities, evaluating regional expansion, and supporting strategic business decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to important market developments.

The report addresses how the global aerospace fasteners market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are likely to record the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and how leading companies are positioned to respond to shifting trade, technology, and demand conditions.

Key Attributes:

