The filed complaint alleges that Fervo's IPO registration statement failed to disclose problems with production temperatures and thermal decline at its pilot plant, water loss, drilling costs, and transmission capacity to deliver power to California customers. According to the complaint, an October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research report raised these issues, and Fervo's stock later closed as low as $7.79 per share, more than 71% below the IPO price.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

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