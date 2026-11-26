Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Fervo Energy Company (Nasdaqgs: FRVO) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class against Fervo Energy Company (NasdaqGS: FRVO) (“Fervo” or the“Company”) has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for its May 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”).
Investors who purchased Fervo shares traceable to the IPO and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for January 19, 2027.PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT CONTACT AND TRADE INFORMATION
The filed complaint alleges that Fervo's IPO registration statement failed to disclose problems with production temperatures and thermal decline at its pilot plant, water loss, drilling costs, and transmission capacity to deliver power to California customers. According to the complaint, an October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research report raised these issues, and Fervo's stock later closed as low as $7.79 per share, more than 71% below the IPO price.WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?
This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.
We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.
There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
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