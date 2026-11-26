Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Hospitals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart hospitals market was valued at US$81.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$280.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. The market report provides comprehensive analysis of smart hospital technologies, applications, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and the latest global tariff developments affecting supply chains, sourcing strategies and market growth.

Smart Hospitals Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Healthcare providers are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, connected medical devices and advanced data analytics. These technologies support clinical decision-making, workflow automation, real-time patient monitoring, diagnostic accuracy and more efficient resource allocation across hospital environments.

Connected healthcare platforms and medical wearables are also supporting the expansion of remote care models. Outpatient monitoring, chronic disease management and long-term care can increasingly be delivered beyond traditional hospital settings, helping healthcare systems reserve clinical capacity for patients requiring intensive treatment. AI-enabled analytics, secure data exchange and interoperable hospital systems are expected to remain central to this transition.

Robotics continues to gain importance in surgery, rehabilitation, disability assistance and automated clinical workflows. The convergence of robotics with telemedicine and assistive technologies is creating new opportunities for healthcare organizations to improve procedural precision, extend access to specialist services and enhance patient outcomes.

Market growth is supported by rising healthcare costs, aging populations, increasing chronic disease prevalence and demand for more efficient hospital infrastructure. Government digital health programs and investments in healthcare accessibility are also encouraging technology adoption. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and healthcare analytics, while patients have become more receptive to digitally enabled care.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global smart hospitals market by value in U.S. dollars across major components, applications and geographic regions.



Components: Services, hardware, and systems and software.

Applications: Remote medicine management, electronic health records and clinical workflow, medical assistance, outpatient vigilance, and connected medical imaging. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The smart hospitals services segment is forecast to reach US$151.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8%.

The smart hospitals hardware segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% through 2030.

The U.S. smart hospitals market was valued at approximately US$22.1 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to reach US$38.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 25.8%. Japan, Canada, Germany and the broader Asia-Pacific region are expected to present additional growth opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, restraints, growth segments and regional outlooks.

Competitive intelligence covering global market presence, positioning and estimated 2025 market shares.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, product development and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Global Trade, Tariff and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates global tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. The analysis examines supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, geographic realignment and the continuing effects of tariff policies on smart hospital hardware, connected devices and technology infrastructure. Forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect economic uncertainty, evolving globalization patterns and regional market conditions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks innovation in AI-enabled healthcare, connected medical systems, robotics, digital clinical workflows and secure health data management. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides context for changing market conditions, competitive positioning and emerging commercial opportunities. The analysis also evaluates population growth, urbanization, healthcare demand and other economic indicators influencing smart hospital investment.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 46 companies operating across the smart hospitals ecosystem. Featured organizations include:



IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

IBI Group Inc.

IBM Watson Health

Alphabet, Inc.

AdhereTech

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Enlitic Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

The global smart hospitals market report equips healthcare organizations, technology providers, investors and strategic decision-makers with the data required to assess market opportunities, anticipate competitive shifts and plan for the continued digital transformation of healthcare delivery.

Key Attributes:

